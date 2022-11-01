All I Want For Christmas Is You: the lyrics & meaning

All I Want For Christmas Is You is the most popular Christmas song in recent years. Mariah Carey released it in 1994 as part of her holiday album Merry Christmas, and since then, it has become a symbol of Christmas-themed music since its release. It’s one of the most streamed singles of all time, and it was the track that triggered again the modern trend of music made for the holiday season (before it, for years, there haven’t been successful Christmas songs, the previous one was maybe Wham’s Last Christmas). In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

All I Want For Christmas Is You: the lyrics and their meaning

All I Want For Christmas Is You is a love song set in the Christmas context. In the lyrics, Mariah Carey openly admits that the only thing she wants this Christmas is the presence of the person she loves. The song’s lines list several well-known traditions people have on Christmas, repeating that she doesn’t need them: they are not what really matters this Christmas.

The first verse already presents several familiar images typical of Christmas time: the tree, with the presents underneath, Santa Claus bringing toys to kids, and the stockings hung on the fireplace:

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need (And I)

Don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don’t need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace (Ah)

Santa Claus won’t make me happy

With a toy on Christmas Day

The song’s message also continues in the following verses. There are many traditions around Christmas, and those little things make many people happy during the holiday season. Mariah Carey wants to convey a different message: the presence of the people we love is what really can make Christmas magic. So she concentrates all her wishes on this only perspective:

I just want you for my own (Ooh)

More than you could ever know (Ooh)

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

The singer feels the Christmas mood, sure. She wants to wait for the person she loves under the mistletoe, where, according to tradition, people kiss. And she wants to ask Santa Claus to make her wish come true so she will have the most important gift.

I’m just gonna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

Santa, won’t you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh, oh)

Won’t you please bring my baby to me?

That’s, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside All I Want For Christmas Is You: Christmas is a magical moment of the year, and I understand the traditions that make all people happy, but this year I care only about you, and I want you next to me, making me happy with your love. Therefore, I don’t ask for anything else for this holiday: you are the only thing I really want.

All I Want For Christmas Is You is conceived to spread love and happiness: a perfect song for “the most wonderful time of the year,” as another famous Christmas song says.

