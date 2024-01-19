David Kushner, Skin and Bones: the lyrics & their meaning

Skin and Bones has arrived in 2024 as the next viral hit by David Kushner: let’s discover the song lyrics and the meaning behind them.

There is a pretty good chance Skin and Bones will be even more popular than Daylight, the last big hit by David Kushner. The new single goes deep inside our hearts again, this time talking about love, temptations, and human needs. Fans are excited; it was a release they had been waiting for a long time, and now it’s time to finally delve into the lyrics and their meaning. You’ll find the song’s official streaming and the complete lyrics at the end of this article, but first, let’s explore the song’s message.

Skin and Bones: the song lyrics & their meaning

Skin and Bones is a song about love and temptation: in the lyrics, David Kushner talks to a mysterious woman, describing his attraction for her. He knows it can be dangerous; she is depicted as a deceiving woman, but that doesn’t change the lust he feels.

The song offers a perfect example of David Kushner’s typical poetry, his focus on life and feelings:

I fantasize to feel you like a bullet

And all your layers to the fullest

But the heavens won’t condone it, mm

You deceivin’, wayward woman

You’re a false prophet at the pulpit

The condition of your soul is erodin’

This woman represents a threat. The song implies he already knows her very well; the way he describes her is pretty precise and confident. That’s what makes the song so powerful: although he understands all this, his essence wants to “feel” her completely. He even asks God for forgiveness, knowing lust is a sin.

Lord, forgive me, I know my flesh needs to die

She has the lips red as cherry wine

A poisonous kiss, she’s part of the swine

My salvation won’t be sacrificed

“Skin and bones” is a potent metaphor: David Kushner connects her presence to a matter of flesh, making the meaning of the lyrics more explicit. He is perfectly aware she doesn’t represent a shelter for his soul. She is merely tempting him physically. The song is focused on her material character: her lips, her kiss, and even that beautiful, final image of the honey dripping from her teeth. Nevertheless, he wants to surrender to her with his whole self.

Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical

Oh, I’m gonna lose control, yeah, as you pull me close

I don’t wanna stop, yeah, I just need to see

If your love’s the truth or the spirit of deceit

Ultimately, this is almost a test for the singer, and that’s probably the real meaning of Skin and Bones: let me feel you completely; I want to discover your authentic nature. If that will hurt me, I will have the final confirmation of what you really were. You represent temptation, and I decide to surrender and touch what expects me.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The official video and the complete lyrics

David Kushner - Skin and Bones (Official Lyric Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

I fantasize to feel you like a bullet

And all your layers to the fullest

But the heavens won’t condone it, mm

You deceivin’, wayward woman

You’re a false prophet at the pulpit

The condition of your soul is erodin’

Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical

Oh, I’m gonna lose control, yeah, as you pull me close

Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical

Oh, I’m gonna lose control

As your flatter talk shivers down my spine

I hear the Holy One exposin’ all the lies

Lord, forgive me, I know my flesh needs to die

She has the lips red as cherry wine

A poisonous kiss, she’s part of the swine

My salvation won’t be sacrificed

Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical

Oh, I’m gonna lose control, yeah, as you pull me close

Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical

Oh, I’m gonna lose control

But I don’t wanna stop, yeah, I just need to see

If your love’s the truth or the spirit of deceit

No, I don’t wanna talk, baby, give it all to me

There’s honey drippin’ from your teeth

Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical

Oh, I’m gonna lose control, yeah, as you pull me close

Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical

Oh, I’m gonna lose control

Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical

Oh, I’m gonna lose control, yeah, as you pull me close

Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical

Oh, I’m gonna lose control

(Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical)

But I don’t wanna stop, yeah, I just need to see

(Oh, I’m gonna lose control, yeah, as you pull me close)

If your love’s the truth or the spirit of deceit

(Wrap me in your skin and bones, yeah, you’re electrical)

No, I don’t wanna talk, baby, give it all to me

(Oh, I’m gonna lose control)

There’s honey drippin’ from your teeth