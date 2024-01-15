Buy in advance to earn money later: skins that cost a lot of money

CS2 is not just a computer game, it is a place where millions of users spend their time. Some people play to relax after a day of work or study, some enjoy the graphics of the game and are not very immersed in the gameplay, and there are those who consider the game as a source of income.

Those who sell or buy cs2 skins might also collect skins or hunt for rare specimens. Over the many years of the shooter’s existence, many skins have appeared that cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

That’s right: some skins are more expensive than cars and even real estate. But that doesn’t stop true collectors and CS2 fans from getting their hands on coveted items and maybe selling them in a few years for even more value.

Today we will look at several expensive skins on the CS2 market. This selection will be extremely useful for understanding the scale of the market, because there are many players involved, and the values here are truly amazing.

StatTrak™ AK-47 | Fire Serpent with 4x iBUYPOWER (Holo) | Katowice 2014

A one-of-a-kind Fire Serpent featuring four holographic stickers from Katowice 2014. It was sold a few years ago for $100,000, but has since passed through the hands of several other collectors. The stickers themselves are valued at tens of thousands of dollars. Experts think that today the price of such a skin would exceed $130,000.

StatTrak™ AK-47 | Vulcan with 4x Titan (Holo) | Katowice 2014

A beautiful skin with a top float is decorated with four Titan stickers from Katowice—each is worth tens of thousands of dollars. In January 2021, a similar skin was sold for $56,000, but the price for this copy was about $120,000. In the same year, the well-known Lunar asked for almost $200,000 for it. Experts believe that today the price for it starts at $150,000.

AWP | Gungnir with 4x Titan (Holo) | Katowice 2014

There are only two of these Gungnir, but we will talk about the one with a slightly better float—0.0039 versus 0.0040. A couple of years ago this AWP skin was sold for $160,000, but now it can be valued at $300,000.

StatTrak™ M4A4 | Howl with 4x iBUYPOWER (Holo) | Katowice 2014

This M4 skin sold for $200,000 a couple of years ago and is still considered #1 in float among those with a streak of four iBUYPOWER (Holo). Although it was quite a lot of money for this skin at the time, today it’s listed for almost twice that amount. Experts estimate that $310,000 is the limit for this skin.

Souvenir AWP | Dragon Lore

The only skin from the top that does not have iBUYPOWER/Titan stickers on it, but the autograph of the legendary pashaBiceps is on the sight, which gives it a special value. Right now the skin is selling for $400,000, but many believe that its cost should be at least $50,000 cheaper.

The skin is in the inventory of a Chinese collector—one that owns three of the 17 existing souvenir AWP | Dragon Lore skins.

Souvenir AWP | Dragon Lore with 4x Titan (Holo) | Katowice 2014

This is one of the most expensive items on the market. It’s difficult to estimate the approximate cost, but taking into account the top three floats and stickers, this skin could cost about $400,000. It is owned by another Chinese millionaire.

StatTrak™ AK-47 | Case Hardened with 4x Titan (Holo) | Katowice 2014

This is the only skin with a Minimal Wear exterior. Yes, there is no such AK as Factory New yet. In June 2021, this AK was available for $780,000, but it is believed that about $500,000 was paid for it.

There are only three such AK-47s: one of them is on an account with a vac-ban, the second belongs to a Chinese collector, and the third belongs to a person who owns an expensive AWP | Dragon Lore.

Karambit | Case Hardened

This is the same Karambit with the 387 pattern and Factory New exterior. This is a unique item, because in 1,618,000,000+ cases opened in the entire history of CS, only one such knife was dropped. It is not known how much this knife could be bought for, but the owner received and rejected an offer of $1,500,000. By the way, he bought it in 2016 for only $100,000.

Now you have seen some of the most expensive skins in CS2. The market is huge with some really large sums of money floating around. Don’t miss your chance to invest in skins.

As you will have noticed, the CS2 market has no boundaries, and what recently cost tens of thousands of dollars, and seemed static, now costs many times more. This suggests that the market is changing, constantly moving, and new players are appearing on the market who are interested in skins.

