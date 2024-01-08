Online Roulette Guide

Roulette is one of the favorites of players in traditional and non GamStop casinos. This is a very exciting game in which the winner is determined by correctly guessing the slot where the ball will land when thrown on the roulette wheel. Its origins date back to the eighteenth century, when it was first played in Paris in 1796. Roulette quickly spread throughout Europe and then came to the United States.

What Is Online Roulette Game?

This gambling game enjoys constant popularity among both regulars and complete beginners. This is because it has quite simple rules to understand, clearly defined chances of winning, and the possibility of using various strategies. But how to play roulette and where is the best place to play roulette online without GamStop? You will learn this from our guide, in which we present what you should pay attention to when playing online. Here you will learn what types of fields you can bet on, what types of this game there are, and you will also find out how to choose the perfect roulette game for you to play online.

There are basically two types of roulette you can play online: in the form of video roulette or with a live dealer. The former takes place entirely in a virtual form and its elements, such as the wheel, ball and table on which we place the tokens, are recreated using computer graphics. Live roulette, on the other hand, takes place with a real dealer who operates the wheel, throws a ball on it and comments on the course of the game.

Live gaming is a lot of fun and is a great opportunity to feel the same emotions as in a land-based casino, but from the comfort of your own home and from the comfort of your couch. Apart from that, there are no differences in terms of rules or gameplay presentation. All elements are presented in the same way and subsequent games can be played with the same style or strategy.

Rules of Playing Roulette at a Non GamStop Casino

Although there are several variants of online roulette, their basic rules remain the same. At the beginning of the round, the player bets on selected slots, and there are quite a few to choose from. Below are the main sequences you can bet on:

Single number from 1 to 36 High or low Layouts 1 to 18 or 19 to 36 Even or odd Dozens Three dozen ranging from 1 to 12, 13-24, 25-36 Columns Numbers arranged in columns, for example 1-4-7-10 up to 34 Red or black Numbers marked with these colors

Roulette Numbers

You can bet chips of different values ​​not only on one field, but also on several fields at the same time. This gives many winning combinations, depending on the player’s prediction. Depending on whether the ball stopped on the selected sequence, the player receives a reward in the amount depending on the probability of a given square occurring. For single numbers it is x36, while for even numbers the reward is x2. The only exception is the green field marked with the number zero. Its failure means that neither player wins and the casino keeps the money wagered. This slot is the house edge. At the end of the round, the dealer announces the winnings and the winners receive their prizes.

Online Roulette Strategies to Apply at Non GamStop Casinos

Players have been creating their own strategies almost since the beginning of this casino game, and some of them are based on solid mathematical models. It is worth remembering that this is a completely random game, so at least in theory there are no “lucky numbers” or sequences of numbers that will follow one another.

However, existing game strategies are based on money management methods, allowing players to place different bets depending on the current course of the game. There is certainly no such thing as the best possible method of playing, but players believe that using them brings real benefits in terms of increased winning potential.

Martingale Roulette Strategy

This is the most famous betting strategy, which can actually also be used on slots. Its rules are not complicated. Every time you lose, you double your bet. This way, you have a mathematical chance of up to 100% that if you win, you will win back the entire amount you previously lost. The problem, however, is that at some point you may run out of the necessary capital for the game, and it grows very quickly because each round has to be doubled.

Therefore, it should not be recommended to beginner players, especially those who do not intend to spend large amounts of cash on playing in the casino. Its variation is the reverse Martingale, in which we have to bet double the stake after each win. This minimizes the chance of incurring large losses from a single loss, but on the other hand, only a series of several wins can provide a greater profit.

Fibonacci Roulette Strategy

The mathematical Fibonacci sequences used here are a sequence of two preceding numbers. It is mainly used for betting on even and odd numbers. Although it sounds statistically well-thought-out, there is no strong mathematical evidence behind it. It is used by players who find their “lucky numbers”.

Fixed Bet Strategy

Perhaps this is the best strategy for beginners because it assumes that you will not raise your bet throughout the game, regardless of winnings or losses. You play for the same amount, usually a small amount. This has the advantage of creating predictable results of wins and losses – and all you need is a bit of luck when picking the numbers. And this is what we wish to all online roulette players.