A song by Militarie Gun in the 2024 Taco Bell commercial

Taco Bell released a new commercial and, as usual, the song steals the spotlight: this time, it’s a famous single by the rock band Militarie Gun.

It’s a regular appointment, and we like it to stay that way. Every few months, Taco Bell releases a new commercial promoting their tasty cravings boxes, and every time, the ad is a simple sequence of frenetic images over a catchy song in the background. Thanks to Taco Bell, we have already discovered a lot of excellent music: for example, that song by Teezo Touchdown in the second half of 2023 or the new single by Green Day just a few weeks ago.

Crossing the beginning of 2024, we have watched the new Taco Bell commercial quite a few times already, and the new song has triggered a lot of positive discussion on social networks: it’s Do It Faster, a recent single by the American punk rock band Militarie Gun. You can listen to the song in full streaming below (and you can head to iSpot.tv if you want to watch the commercial again).

Militarie Gun - Do It Faster (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Militarie Gun is one of the many artistic projects born during the break of the recent pandemic. The band showed a unique rock energy and quickly gained a solid following. They released their first EP in September 2020, whereas the first full album, Life Under The Gun, arrived in the summer of 2023. Do It Faster was the lead single that anticipated that album, probably the most popular song they made so far.

Below you can find the lyrics you hear in the Taco Bell commercial aired in 2024:

Still here, just waiting around

Push me up, push me ou-out

Waste my time, waste my life

As I sit and wait for you

I don’t see, when it’s up to me

Why I got to be your stooge

I don’t care what you do

Just do it faster

It’s a song about the author’s need to speed up his life (a song about his “overall impatience,” as he explained in an interview). The track by Militarie Gun continues the well-known tradition of high-energy songs featured in the Taco Bell commercial campaigns. Now, let’s enjoy for a few months and then wait for their next pick.

