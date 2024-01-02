Trends

A song by Militarie Gun in the 2024 Taco Bell commercial

Posted by

Taco Bell released a new commercial and, as usual, the song steals the spotlight: this time, it’s a famous single by the rock band Militarie Gun.

It’s a regular appointment, and we like it to stay that way. Every few months, Taco Bell releases a new commercial promoting their tasty cravings boxes, and every time, the ad is a simple sequence of frenetic images over a catchy song in the background. Thanks to Taco Bell, we have already discovered a lot of excellent music: for example, that song by Teezo Touchdown in the second half of 2023 or the new single by Green Day just a few weeks ago.

Crossing the beginning of 2024, we have watched the new Taco Bell commercial quite a few times already, and the new song has triggered a lot of positive discussion on social networks: it’s Do It Faster, a recent single by the American punk rock band Militarie Gun. You can listen to the song in full streaming below (and you can head to iSpot.tv if you want to watch the commercial again).

Militarie Gun - Do It Faster (Official Music Video)
Watch this video on YouTube.

Militarie Gun is one of the many artistic projects born during the break of the recent pandemic. The band showed a unique rock energy and quickly gained a solid following. They released their first EP in September 2020, whereas the first full album, Life Under The Gun, arrived in the summer of 2023. Do It Faster was the lead single that anticipated that album, probably the most popular song they made so far.

Below you can find the lyrics you hear in the Taco Bell commercial aired in 2024:

Still here, just waiting around
Push me up, push me ou-out

Waste my time, waste my life
As I sit and wait for you
I don’t see, when it’s up to me
Why I got to be your stooge

I don’t care what you do
Just do it faster

It’s a song about the author’s need to speed up his life (a song about his “overall impatience,” as he explained in an interview). The track by Militarie Gun continues the well-known tradition of high-energy songs featured in the Taco Bell commercial campaigns. Now, let’s enjoy for a few months and then wait for their next pick.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave

Published by Carlo Affatigato

Carlo has been a web content creator for over 10 years. He founded Auralcrave in 2015, envisioning it as a new space capable of offering different perspectives on topics that passionate all of us. With a scientific background, Carlo developed an interest in music, cinema, literature, and art at a young age, transforming it into a complementary dimension to his professional growth. For years, he was a music journalist specializing in electronic and dance music, writing for the most important Italian magazines (both online and print). Movies and TV series have been a true obsession in many phases of his life: during university, it was not uncommon for him to set the alarm in the middle of the night to watch classic films airing on TV. With the advent of the Internet, Carlo became a keen observer of web and social phenomena, addressing light topics such as advertising, trends, fashion, and general themes. He is the main author of Auralcrave and personally manages its social media, editorial line, book publication, resource management, and business expansion. A former engineer, life coach, husband, and father, he believes that every area of knowledge has interesting stories that deserve to be told and is convinced that doing so makes the world a better place.