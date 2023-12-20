Yes, John Cena is the voice of the 2023 Honda commercial

The WWE wrestler was already the voice of a Honda commercial years ago: John Cena also joins the 2023-2024 commercial, let’s discover the other actors and the background song.

John Cena has a voice that everybody recognizes immediately. Therefore, when the new Honda commercial was released in 2023 (aiming to stay on American TV also at the beginning of 2024), all those who paid attention to the background voice immediately had a question: is it him? The professional wrestler has already voiced many Honda ads in the last few years (we still remember this one from 2020), but having the confirmation that he’s still in the new commercial wasn’t an easy thing.

Yes, it’s confirmed: John Cena is still the voice of the Honda commercial in 2023-2024. He announced it personally here on Twitter, when the ad was released, admitting he was “truly humbled” to be again their choice for the voice explaining their mission.

The new Honda commercial shows their futuristic vision as a modern car manufacturer: the ad announces that Honda is working on an electric vehicle with wings and confirms their commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050. Watch the ad below.

The two actors who appear in the Honda commercial are Keisuke Hoashi (the Honda Civic Engineer) and Aaron Ikeda (Moon base engineer). Aaron Ikeda is best known for her role as Rex on the iconic TV series Scrubs (you will recognize him from this scene), whereas Keisuke Hoashi has played in many TV series over the years, like Glee, Hawthorne, and Mad Men.

The song featured in the 2023-2024 Honda commercial is Edge of the Edge by Panda Bear & Sonic Boom. The track was released in 2022 as part of their album Reset: Panda Bear is the founding member of Animal Collective, but Reset is part of his solo career. The song’s official video is particularly fascinating: watch it below.

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Edge Of The Edge (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

It’s an uplifting song that perfectly matches Honda’s passion for innovation: the commercial has been a pleasant presence on TV, marking the end of 2023 and accompanying us into 2024, with John Cena showing us where we are all going.

