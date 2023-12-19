Elle Duncan, a sneaky girl in the ESPN Bet commercial

The ESPN Bet commercial has been airing heavily in the last few weeks: Elle Duncan is the sneaky girl, but who’s the other actress, and most importantly, who is “Shiver Me Timbo” and what’s this legendary “inner tube water polo story”?

It’s one of the most frequently seen ads on American TV since the day it was released. ESPN Bet launched the new campaign in December 2023, but most likely, the commercials will still be with us in the new year. Two ads are populating the TV schedule these weeks: one with the three men talking about their weekend bets and the other with the two girls talking about a sneaky bet placed in the most dangerous place possible.

The latter one is definitely the most popular. And the girl who steals the spotlight is definitely Elle Duncan: her role as the mysterious girl in the ESPN Bet commercial is just a new milestone in the long-time collaboration between her and the cable sports channel. You can watch the commercial below, whereas here is the other ad of the same campaign, showing a totally different situation.

You Had To Be There | ESPN BET Watch this video on YouTube.

In the commercial, we see a girl sitting in a pub, surrounded by people curious about her: apparently, it’s her husband’s Homecoming, but the man is somewhere there, far from her, and she looks terribly bored. Above all, what seems to bother her is this “inner tube water polo story”: the people there keep telling her the same story over and over; her husband is famous as “Shiver Me Timbo,” but they will all remain inner jokes nobody will ever explain to us. Since its release, the Internet has been going wild, trying to learn more about Shiver Me Timbo and that weird story. Still, unless ESPN releases a new commercial dedicated to it, it will remain just a mysterious legend for us.

It’s a commercial that intentionally leaves many questions unanswered. We won’t even know much about the actress playing Tim’s wife: she caught general attention from the Internet, but ESPN hasn’t revealed her name yet (if that happens, you’ll know the answer from us; you can bet on it). However, we see her doing something evil: she places a bet against the home team right on their homecoming weekend. And Elle Duncan somehow notices it: she acts like a sneaky, complicit girl who admits the bet is pretty fair, sharing the same point of view with the other woman. This means that the bet is on. Just a warning: don’t forget to act sad. We can all imagine what would happen if the home team loses and she starts celebrating, right?

Elle Duncan has been working as a sports anchor for ESPN since 2016. Before that, she already had a long career as a reporter, starting to work in the world of sports in 2004, when she was 21. Understandably, this is not the first commercial Elle Duncan did for ESPN Bet: at the beginning of 2023, we already saw her in this funny ad about The Fighting Okra’s “bad attitude.”

Her face is one of the most recognizable in the ESPN audience, and it won’t probably be the last time we see her in a commercial: Elle Duncan has just the perfect attitude for the advertising dimension. Just give her some other opportunity to prove it.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave