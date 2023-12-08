CBD and Melatonin: What is Better for Sleep?

One of the most common uses for cannabinoid hemp is getting a good night’s rest. That’s why gummies for sleep are one of the most popular products on the market. Recently, CBD manufacturers have become more targeted to specific conditions. Combining melatonin with CBD is among the most popular formulations.

Does CBD Help You Sleep?

One of the bodily functions regulated by the endocannabinoid system (ECS) is the sleep-wake cycle. Regular CBD use 30 to 45 minutes before bed is believed to improve sleep quality and increase REM length.

However, you need to understand how CBD affects the ECS to experience the benefits.

CBD and the Sleep-Wake Cycle

When you take CBD regularly, it increases endocannabinoid production keeping your ECS in balance. Then, you are in a better position to handle external events like struggling to sleep.

Endocannabinoids bind directly with the receptors in the brain and central nervous system. After using CBD regularly, you’ll experience a state of homeostasis and a number of incredible benefits.

How To Take CBD For Sleep?

Using CBD once won’t likely put you right to sleep if you struggle to get a good night’s rest. Regular, consistent use is the best plan to experience real results. As a result, we recommend taking CBD before bed each night for at least one week.

Always start with a low dose and increase once your body is acclimated to the CBD. While cannabidiol is generally well tolerated, everyone produces cannabinoids differently. Increase your dosage by 5-10 mgs after consistently taking CBD before bed for at least a week.

Slow and steady is the best strategy, plus you are building up endocannabinoid production because you will use CBD daily.

Gummies or CBD Pills for Sleep

Choosing which type of CBD to take before bed depends on the person. We recommend gummies because some CBD will be absorbed sublingually, but both are great options if you use them daily.

Does Melatonin Help You Sleep?

Melatonin, a naturally produced hormone, is proven to help us sleep. When our bodies get into a sleep-wake cycle and we are in a dark room, melatonin is produced. However, some people who work untraditional hours or have trouble sleeping can benefit from adding melatonin to their supplement routine.

CBD and Melatonin

Adding melatonin to CBD is a perfect match because each compound works differently to improve sleep. CBD capsules can be taken right before bed to encourage increased time in REM and overall high-quality rest.

CBD or Melatonin for Sleep

While both compounds are incredibly popular among users looking to improve their sleeping patterns, we recommend CBD over melatonin. Taking melatonin daily is not recommended because you can lose your ability to produce the hormone naturally. Experts recommend taking melatonin on occasions such as after working an overnight shift or feeling jet lagged.

CBD can be taken daily without any adverse side effects. As a result, if we had to pick between the two sleep aids, CBD wins hands down.

The Benefits of CBD Oil and Melatonin

CBD oil, combined with melatonin, forms a powerful duo that may significantly enhance sleep quality. This combination might become beneficial for people struggling with sleep disorders or insomnia, offering a natural alternative to traditional sleep medications. The synergistic effect of CBD and melatonin can help in achieving a more restful and uninterrupted night’s sleep, potentially improving overall well-being.

Conclusion

Taking CBD and melatonin together increases the chances of experiencing better sleep. While we don’t have any large-scale studies looking at the relationship to reference, the compounds are widely studied separately.

There are many reasons why you may not be getting high-quality sleep. Covering as many of the reasons you’re laying awake at night is the best possible plan to get a good night’s rest.

Cover Image by senivpetro on Freepik

Michael Levin is a CBD enthusiast, a researcher, writer and editor in the cannabis space, experienced CBD user and educator. He believes CBD can help improve our overall health and wellbeing.