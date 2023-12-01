Top Gambling Companies Based in Ireland

Ireland is known for an abundance of things to do and see, from out-of-this-world St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to unreal scenery. The country is also home to several gambling brands that have made their mark locally and others that are now international behemoths in the industry. Here is a list of the top gambling companies on the Emerald Isle.

Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment is one of the largest Irish gambling groups. Not limited to Ireland’s borders, Flutter is growing internationally and is taking the iGaming market by storm.

The company was formed following the merger of Paddy Power and Betfair, two legendary gambling brands. The former has been an Irish staple since 1988, with sports betting, bingo, and poker options, and, in more recent years, an online casino. Not far behind, Betfair was founded in 2000, offering the same gambling options to punters.

Founded in 2015, Flutter Entertainment has headquarters in Dublin and is one of the largest gambling corporations in the world based on revenue. Since merging the two gambling icons, the group has gone on a spree of acquisitions, making it a formidable market operator.

The group now owns subsidiaries, such as the daily fantasy operator Draft (acquired in 2017), the US-based daily fantasy operator FanDuel (2018), the Georgian iGaming operator Adjarabet (2019), and the Canadian operator The Stars Group (2019).

In 2021, Flutter Entertainment purchased the Italian game developer Sisal Gaming, followed by the online bingo operator Tombola in 2022. The group officially took control of the Serbian gambling giant MaxBet a year later. The company is set to continue growing and has cemented itself as one of the largest gambling operators internationally.

BoyleSports

Founded in 1982, BoyleSports is another outstanding example of Irish gambling prowess. The company started as a small bookmaker opened by John Boyle. With headquarters in Dundalk, it has grown into a behemoth in Ireland and beyond.

The true expansion of the company began in 2011 with the acquisition of 17 new bookmaker locations from Celtic Bookmakers—a competitor battling to keep stores open in the country. Within the same year, the group purchased 15 stores from the famed UK bookie William Hill.

Growth was slow until 2018, when BoyleSports officially announced its intention to expand online by opening sports betting and an online casino. A year later, it moved into the UK for the first time by purchasing 13 retail locations from bookmaker Wilf Gilbert.

By 2020, BoyleSports purchased another 33 William Hill locations, which would be its last purchase before its acquisition by operator 888 Holdings. These 33 stores made BoyleSports the most prominent independent operator in all of Ireland and helped it acquire the bookmaker Tully in 2021.

Alongside the new control over Tully’s extensive phone betting operation, the deal between the two companies came with an additional ten retail spaces—allowing the expansion of more physical locations for the massive sportsbook operator.

Crown Amusements

Although small compared to the gambling giants above, Crown Amusements has a strong heritage and has provided coin-operated entertainment machines in Ireland for over ten years.

Located near Griffinstown, the company primarily supplies these entertainment machines to smaller establishments looking to raise additional income. As such, it has consistently grown and is a provider to look out for in the future.

The Sporting Emporium

With a physical casino under the same name, The Sporting Emporium is the operator of one of the largest casinos in Dublin. The brick-and-mortar casino attracts thousands of monthly guests and is preferred for gambling in Ireland by locals and those visiting the country.

Although facing stiff competition from the many online casinos available to Irish players, The Sporting Emporium is a strong gambling company that offers several ways to gamble, including slots, poker, roulette, and blackjack. It is the only casino in Dublin to provide a Sic Bo version of baccarat.

Macau Casino Complex

Trailing on the coats of the incredible growth that Macau has experienced in the gambling market, Macau Casino Complex is another operator that runs a physical casino. The company is located in Cork and runs a fully fledged casino floor and eatery.

With a dedicated poker room, the casino boasts several ways to gamble. Rather than going head to head against online operators, the company has launched its own online casino and sportsbook, retaining the patronage of punters who prefer playing without travelling to a physical casino.

Conclusion

While some smaller gambling companies focus on keeping a physical location or website running smoothly, others have the extensive job of running international corporations that have grown to spectacular sizes.

From the expansive subsidiary list of Flutter Entertainment to the cosy atmosphere created by The Sporting Emporium when stepping into the casino, these companies work tirelessly to ensure that gambling in Ireland is enjoyable and safe. With such commitment, it is no wonder these companies are the best in the region and have grown to international giant status. With Irish luck on their side, they are set to be the best gambling brands for years to come.