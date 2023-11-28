Onmyoji, the anime on Netflix: what’s the theme song?

It’s no secret, Netflix always finds a new way to spoil anime fans: the latest release in this area is Onmyoji, a series released in November 2023, based on Baku Yumemakura’s acclaimed series of novels. And while viewers watch one episode after the other, discovering how the streaming platform has transposed the story from the original books, the opening credits feature an exciting theme song, written on purpose for the series.

It’s not the first time that the stories by Baku Yumemakura have been adapted for screen. Two movies were produced in 2001 and 2003, and Netflix already hosted The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity, released in 2020 and based on the same works. The story is fascinating, based on the Japanese Heian period, with many characters forming alliances, creating the tale of a battle between good and evil.

For the soundtrack of Onmyoji, Netflix involved the popular Japanese rock band Ling Tosite Sigure: the theme song you hear in the opening credits is Kodoku no Saibo; you can listen to it below, from Sigure’s official Youtube channel.

The band has been active since 2002 and has already produced other soundtracks for anime and movies released in Japan. Kodoku no Saibo is an original creation made for the Netflix anime series. As the band commented in an interview, for that track, Sigure “has adorned the boundary between freedom and bondage with a most fascinating curse.”

The band also composed Onmyoji‘s ending theme song, Kioku: you can listen to it here. If you see Sigure’s official Twitter page, you can witness their enthusiasm as part of such an important project. This is the tweet where they announced the theme song a few hours after the series was released on Netflix.

You can follow Ling Tosite Sigure on Youtube and Spotify. Here is the official trailer for Netflix’s anime Onmyoji.

