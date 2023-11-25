Transform Your Space: How to Easily Install a Macerating Toilet

Technological advancements have always made our lives easier, and so has the introduction of Macerating toilets. This new evolution serves your needs in an effective and efficient way and is an alternative to traditional toilets.

In comparison to the traditional toilet, the macerator toilet is cost-effective, eco-friendly, durable, and causes less hassle in maintenance. Having these many benefits, installing one could be a good option to revolutionize your bathroom. So, in this article, we are going to discuss why you should get a Macerating toilet and how you can install one.

Why You Should Consider Installing a Macerating Toilet?

Prominently designed to overcome the challenges of traditional plumbing systems, a macerating toilet could be the best one-in-all solution for your toilet. When you flush in a traditional toilet, the waste gets sent to a sewer or a septic tank through a waste line.

On the other hand, when you flush in a macerator toilet, the waste is collected in the macerating unit and gets liquefied due to the high-powered blades. The waste is pumped out through a normal pipe connected to the drainage line.

Installing a Macerating toilet is quite easy and does not occupy a lot of space. As compared to a traditional toilet, a macerator toilet makes less noise and vibration. In addition to this, these toilets have low maintenance costs. So, it is fair enough to say that it is a budget-friendly addition to your toilet.

How To Install a Macerating Toilet?

Now it’s time to understand how to install upflush toilet (aka Macerating toilet). This 5-step guide will help you do so. Read on.

Set up the Macerator Pump

The first step is setting up the Macerator Pump. This includes the larger inlet (usually found in the middle of the pump) to the toilet. At the sides of the pump, there will be smaller outlets, and those could be connected to the sink, basin, or shower.

If all the outlets are not used, consider sliding a jubilee clip on each unused outlet. Fix the clips firmly using a screwdriver to avoid leakages in the future.

Connect the Discharge Pipe

Now that you have set up the pump, the next step is connecting the home soil’s pipe to the Macerator. This can be done using pipe fittings like Y-connectors, elbow couplers, straight couplers, or any other designated pipe as required.

Connect the Toilet to the Macerator

Insert the waste outlet in the Macerator hole and clamp it with a metal pipe clip so it does not come off. You can connect the Macerator right behind the toilet or the wall. Notably, the Macerator will require an extension if it is to be fixed behind the wall. At this stage, the process is almost done.

Vent the Pump

Ventilation is the basic requirement of any Macerator unit. Depending on the unit, a 1 or 0.5-inch vent pipe would be enough and should be connected to the vent stack. Venting is essential as the air should flow in and out of the Macerator unit. However, certain macerators do not require venting because they are engineered in such a manner.

Supply Power to the Pump

The final step is supplying power to the Macerator pump. Just plug in the wire in the socket, and the Macerator will start working. Expert plumbers have recommended an electric supply of 15 amperes to the unit. We recommend you get it done by a qualified electrician and as per the Building norms.

Conclusion

If you are planning to renovate your house or upgrade your bathroom, Macerating Toilet could be a good addition. Considering its benefits and easy installation process, it is a practical solution to all the traditional toilet problems.