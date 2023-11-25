Kali Uchis – Karol G, Labios Mordidos: the English lyrics & meaning

It started going viral around mid-November 2023, pushed by Karol G’s performance at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. As it always happens with the Colombian singer, the song Labios Mordidos conquered the Latin-American music scene almost immediately. It’s a collaboration with Kali Uchis, another queen of Latin music, and fans are excited because the two artists announced “lots of songs” made during that studio session. The lyrics are particularly loaded with meaning: let’s interpret them in English.

You can find the official video and the complete English lyrics for Labios Mordidos at the end of this article.

Labios Mordidos: the English lyrics & meaning

Labios Mordidos is a song about Kali Uchi’s sexual attraction, especially for other women: if you read the English lyrics, you’ll clearly notice how the song is set in a lesbian context. There is also a line that says it explicitly:

Tonight I’m a lesbian, you make me want it

The song has been described as a Lesbian pride hymn, and the official video with Karol G fueled its success. Kali Uchis also confirmed on Twitter that she’s been bi her whole life, so Labios Mordidos becomes simply a celebration of her sexuality and the expression of her natural character. The song title, Labios Mordidos, is Spanish for “bitten lips.”

In the lyrics, Kali Uchis plays the role of the hot woman entering the scene and stealing the spotlight: she’s dressed highly sexy, and all the girls are attracted to her. She seems a little hard to get, though; she warns everyone she can be addictive. And yes, she can punish you.

Give it very gently, you have been warned

It is very likely that you will get addicted to me

And if you want what is forbidden

I hit you hard, mommy, I punish you

Karol G enters the song in the second half, playing the role of one of the girls attracted to Kali Uchis. She described in explicit detail the way her “B-side” looks, especially with her “short skirt and thong.” In the official video, this part matches the moment when Karol G touches Kali Uchis: it’s officially one of the sexiest shots of the year.

The baby is aggressive with that cute face (Hey)

She has it well set up throughout her neighborhood

Short skirt and thong to go out through the sunroof (Hey, hey)

That little a– of yours has everyone on mute

In conclusion, there is no other hidden meaning in the lyrics of Labios Mordidos, as the song explicitly expresses Kali Uchis’s sexy character. The track celebrates the artist’s freedom of expression: tonight, she feels inspired, her lesbian side is unleashed, and all the girls notice it.

The English lyrics and the official video

Tremendous assassin with a flow to kill

Everyone looks, but she doesn’t care

KAROL and Kali Uchis

The perfect combination to forget about that evil

Uh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

The girl is on fire, it sticks to me like a tattoo (Like a tattoo)

I give you a guarantee that no one is tougher than you (No one like you)

May God bless me that a– that sticks, uh-uh

Like a tattoo, uh-uh

It’s just that once I turn it on, I never stop, I stop (I never stop)

Be careful, I don’t talk, I shoot-shoot (I shoot)

If you still don’t know, I’ll make it clear to you, of course (Of course)

Playing with me is always expensive

Soft re-Reggaeton, bitten lips

Diamonds that go down her navel

More than one is already lost

A little doll from a Tarantino movie (Give me, daddy)

Give it very gently, you have been warned (Oh-oh)

It is very likely that you will get addicted to me (Oh-oh)

And if you want what is forbidden (Oh-oh)

I hit you hard, mommy, I punish you (Oh-oh)

Uh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

The girl is on fire, it sticks to me like a tattoo (Like a tattoo)

I give you a guarantee that no one is tougher than you (No one like you)

May God bless me that a– that sticks, uh-uh

Like a tattoo, uh-uh

See, I am soft like honey and coconut

Always rich and sweet like corn arepas

And only with my look ‘she got wet’

Your girlfriend gets crazy when I arrive (I arrive)

María, Jenny, Catalina and Sonia

I love my Brazilians and my Colombians (Prr)

Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, I love my Mexicans

And tonight I’m a lesbian, you make me want it

Uh-uh (Oh, oh, oh, oh; oh, daddy)

The girl is on fire, it sticks to me like a tattoo (Like a tattoo)

I give you a guarantee that no one is tougher than you (No one like you; come and give yourself)

May God bless me that a– that sticks, uh-uh

Like a tattoo, uh-uh (Very hard)

(Karol G)

The baby is aggressive with that cute face (Hey)

She has it well set up throughout her neighborhood

Short skirt and thong to go out through the sunroof (Hey, hey)

That little a– of yours has everyone on mute

A little strawberry shine to get you down (To get you down)

Keep quiet so that no one knows (Ah)

Show me what you have there so I can try it

Quiet and warm, come and feel

A little strawberry shine to get you down (To get you down)

Keep quiet so that no one knows (Ah)

She got naked and I couldn’t stop looking at her (Uh)

That tattoo on my back left me breathless

Uh (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

The girl is on fire, it sticks to me like a tattoo (Like a tattoo)

I give you a guarantee that no one is cooler than you (No one like you)

May God bless me that a– that sticks, uh-uh

Like a tattoo, uh-uh

Hey, mommy, how delicious does that tattoo look?

How far does it go? Show, then, I see

Hahaha

Re-Re-Reggaeton