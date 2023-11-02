A rap song shines in the “Mean Girls” Walmart commercial

Ok, we can understand it: Walmart released a memorable commercial for Black Friday 2023, and everybody focuses their attention on the cast of Mean Girls that joined it. The presence of Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan, and Lacey Chabert in the ad, the fact that Rachel McAdams preferred to stay out, and the way Walmart brings back the characters from the movie. Fair enough. However, there is a rap song in the background that stands out from the rest, and we need to talk about it. If you are here to discover the most interesting hidden side of that commercial, you are in the right place.

The Walmart “Mean Girls” commercial for Black Friday 2023 & its rap song

It’s November 1st, 2023, and everybody is still thinking about Halloween, but it’s time to start planning the shopping season close to Black Friday 2023, coming on November 24. This time, Walmart prepared its presence on TV with a unique commercial involving the cast of the 2004 movie Mean Girls: Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan, and Lacey Chabert are the three girls you see in the ad, Rachel McAdams didn’t join them, and music lovers noticed the rap song that made the commercial so cool.

The rap song in the Walmart “Mean Girls” commercial released for Black Friday 2023 is Pass That Dutch by Missy Elliot, in the remix version by Busta Rhymes. The song was initially released by Missy Elliot in 2003 as a single for her album This Is Not a Test, but Busta Rhymes conceived a new remix that turned the track into something else. You can listen to the song in full streaming below.

Missy Elliott - Pass That Dutch (Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes) HQ (Full/No DJ) Watch this video on YouTube.

The remix by Busta Rhymes wasn’t part of the official remixes released with the single, but it became famous for its originality. The song was also part of the soundtrack for Mean Girls and represents one of the best musical moments of the movie. The track is intertwined with the key moments of the Walmart commercial, but its unique beat doesn’t go unnoticed. Busta Rhymes is one of the most talented producers in the history of hip-hop, and this is one of the best examples of his talent, applied to a fascinating track created by Missy Elliot. You can find here the original version of the song: the comparison will make you appreciate the work behind the remix. And who’s the gym teacher who explains the special Walmart deal in the commercial? She’s precisely Missy Elliot, who wasn’t part of the original movie but definitely belongs to the context.

The Walmart commercial released for Black Friday 2023 marked the reunion of the cast from the 2004 movie Mean Girls: the proposal was offered to the four actresses who played in the movie, Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams. The first three enthusiastically welcomed the chance, whereas McAdams preferred not to join them as a personal choice. There was no issue against the movie of the other actresses in general, but Rachel McAdams has often decided to refuse the roles they proposed to her, including her participation in big productions like The Devil Wears Prada or Casino Royale. The other three actresses “loved being together for their reunion,” as Page Six revealed in this article . Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra are also starring in the Walmart commercial, from the cast of Mean Girls.

The Walmart commercial not only states the central role of the famous stores in the Black Friday season but also presents the chance to access all special deals with 3 hours of early access if you are part of the Walmart+ membership. Everybody in the school is excited about this opportunity, as we see in the ad. Now you know everything you must do in preparation for this particular moment of the year. And if you still need some additional motivation, you can always come back here and listen again to the song that made that commercial so cool.

