The official video for Water by Tyla finally arrived in October 2023, marking this artist’s breakthrough in the international music scene. The song is viral on social networks for its unique mix of South African character and modern pop mood, and its “make me sweat, make me water” is repeated by Internet creators day after day. Let’s explore the song’s meaning: you will find the complete lyrics and the official video at the end of this article.

“Make me sweat, make me water”: Tyla, Water lyrics & meaning

Water is a seductive song where Tyla invites her man to spend the night with her: in the lyrics meaning, she wants him to drive her crazy, making this moment unforgettable. The song is also responsible for the TikTok “Water challenge,” a dance trend where creators and dancers worldwide play those moves under the song’s chorus. You can find here on Youtube a collection of TikTok videos about this trend.

“Make me sweat, make me water” is like an official invite to her man: in the lyrics, Tyla demands him to drive her body, making the best out of the time together. And sweating is not the only sign their bodies are connected in sex: Tlya asks him to make her water, like our mouth does when we see a delicious dish with our eyes.

Make me sweat

Make me hotter

Make me lose my breathe

Make me water

The suggestion is to stop talking. “Talk is cheap,” she says. It’s time he shows her what he’s able to do. Poetically, Tyla invites him to “snatch her soul from her,” symbolizing the complete switch from emotions to physical sensations.

Talk is cheap

Show me

That you understand how I like it

Can you blow my mind

Set off my whole body

If I give you my time

Can you snatch my soul from me

And her hope is that time with him will be long and intense, lasting all night. That’s why she asks him not to get too excited: she plans to enjoy this moment until dawn:

Hopefully

You can last all night don’t get too excited

It’s a direct, seductive song, interpreted in a sweet, poetic way, and the meaning behind Water lyrics is easy to absorb: I’m here for you, offering you a whole night together. Make me always remember this unique moment.

The complete lyrics and the official video

Make me sweat

Make me hotter

Make me lose my breathe

Make me water

Normally

I can keep my cool but tonight I’m wildin

Imma be

In a dangerous mood can match my timing

Telling me

That you really bout it why try hide it

Talk is cheap

Show me

That you understand how I like it

Can you blow my mind

Set off my whole body

If I give you my time

Can you snatch my soul from me

I don’t wanna wait come take it

Take me where I ain’t been before

Can you blow my mind

Set off my whole body

Make me sweat

Make me hotter

Make me lose my breathe

Make me water

Hopefully

You can last all night don’t get too excited

Privacy

You ain’t gotta go nowhere you can stay inside it

Can you blow my mind

Set off my whole body

If I give you my time

Can you snatch my soul from me

I don’t wanna wait come take it

Take me where I ain’t been before

Can you blow my mind

Set off my whole body

Make me sweat

Make me hotter

Make me lose my breathe

Make me water