Katy Perry & Michele Morrone, the Dolce & Gabbana commercial

Devotion is the new fragrance launched by Dolce & Gabbana in October 2023, and for its commercial campaign, the Italian fashion brand had big plans: the testimonial is Katy Perry, coming on a boat to taste the flavor of Italy. A beautiful location, a traditional song in the background, and a handsome Italian fisherman ready to give up his heart for her. Many spectators recognized him: the male actor in the D&G commercial is Michele Morrone. Let’s discover everything about the spot.

You can watch the Dolce & Gabbana Devotion commercial below in this article.

Katy Perry & the Dolce & Gabbana commercial: the location, the background song, and the male actor

The testimonial of the Dolce & Gabbana Devotion commercial released in 2023 is the American singer Katy Perry. Besides being one of the most famous music artists in the world, Katy is known for some selected commercials she played in in the last few years: among the others, she was the protagonist of the 2022 Just Eat commercial, also creating the jingle for them.

The Dolce & Gabbana commercial shows Katy Berry reaching Italy on a boat. The beautiful location chosen for the ad is Capri, one of the most famous tourist places in Italy. We can see Capri’s small marina, the local people appreciating Katy Perry’s beauty (the woman says “Bella” to her – that’s Italian for “beautiful”), and the particular nightlife of that place.

The new #DGDevotion Campaign with Katy Perry Watch this video on YouTube.

The background song is a classic of Italian tradition: ‘O surdato ‘nnammurato, a song written in the Neapolitan language at the beginning of the last century. The lyrics you hear in the commercial are the following, including the English translation:

Staje luntana da stu core

e a te volo cu ‘o penziero:

niente voglio e niente spero

ca tenerte sempe a ffianco a me!

Si’ sicura ‘e chist’ammore

comm’i’ so’ sicuro ‘e te…

Oje vita, oje vita mia…

oje core ‘e chistu core…

si’ stata ‘o primmo ammore…

e ‘o primmo e ll’ùrdemo sarraje pe’ me!

You are far away from this heart,

I fly to you in thought:

I hope and want nothing more

than always keeping you by my side!

Be sure about this love

As I am sure of you…

Oh life, oh my life…

Oh heart of this heart…

You were the first love…

and the first and last you will be for me!

But who caught the spotlight in the commercial is the male actor who shows up close to Katy Perry: he’s fascinated by the American singer, and at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana commercial, he expresses his love with a symbolic gesture. We see him grabbing his own heart and virtually throwing it at her, a metaphor for his love and devotion for her. His heart is hers now.

Who’s the male actor in the Dolce & Gabbana commercial with Katy Perry? Many recognized him immediately: he’s Michele Morrone, the Italian actor protagonist of the steamy saga 365 Days. His interpretation of Massimo Torricelli in the three movies of the franchise represented the most notable role of his acting career. You can see him in the official trailer for the second movie of the saga, 365 Days: This Day.

Michele Morrone is also a successful singer: on his Youtube channel, you can find all the songs he released in the last years. Many of them became part of the soundtracks of the 365 Days movies: Feel It and Watch Me Burn are among his most recognizable tracks, and fans will surely remember them from the films. And Michele was already a testimonial for Dolce & Gabbana this year: this is the commercial released in June 2023, showing his daily beauty ritual.

Katy Perry and Michele Morrone seem perfectly confident with each other in the 2023 Dolce & Gabbana commercial. The selfie they took while shooting the commercial became pretty viral on social networks, and that’s understandable: two beautiful personalities together, two specular interpretations of modern charm in the fascinating set of a fashion commercial.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave