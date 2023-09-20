Taylor Swift, Out Of The Woods: intro, lyrics, vault answers

In September 2023, a unique partnership between Taylor Swift and Google literally smashed the Internet. After the American singer posted this announcement on Instagram, nobody could ignore it: there is a series of puzzles you are called to solve when you google “Taylor Swift,” clicking on the vault appearing at the bottom of the search page, and if you solve them all… well, as Google said, “the prize will definitely be worth the pain.” But it’s not that easy, we know. Especially when the hint points to a song Taylor Swift released in 2014, Out Of The Woods. Many puzzles are related to its lyrics, including one asking for the intro. Let’s discover all the answers.

Taylor Swift, Out Of The Woods: the lyrics & vault answers

There are at least five vault puzzles related to Out Of The Woods, the song released by Taylor Swift in 2014: some refer directly to the song lyrics, and one wants to know the intro.

The vault puzzle asking for “Out Of The Woods intro” is simple. The intro consists of the words you see at the beginning of the official video. The answer is “She Lost Him.”

Hint: Out Of The Woods intro

Solution: She Lost Him

You can find the official video for Out Of The Woods below.

The other answers belong directly to the song lyrics, and usually, the hint is just “Out Of The Woods.” So far, the following solutions have been identified.

Hint: Out Of The Woods

Solutions:

– Two Paper Airplanes Flying

– It All Seems So Simple

– Like We Stood A Chance

– You Were Looking At Me

The lyrics of Out Of The Woods explore the typical uncertain feelings you have in a relationship. The anxiety, the doubts, the questions you always ask yourself. When you get into a problem, you may feel something broke, but then a new sunrise comes, and you have the sensation that the worst is over. So you ask yourself, “Are we really out of the woods?” Taylor Swift explained it with these words:

“It kind of conjured up all these feelings of anxiety I had in a relationship where everybody was watching, everybody was commenting on it. You’re constantly just feeling like, ‘Are we out of the woods yet? What’s the next thing gonna be? What’s the next hurdle we’re gonna have to jump over?'”

Since more vault puzzles could come up, asking for answers from the lyrics of Out Of The Woods, you can find the complete lines below. In bold, the answers already identified.

To play the Taylor Swift vault puzzle, you just search for “Taylor Swift” on Google.

Looking at it now

It all seems so simple

We were lying on your couch

I remember

You took a Polaroid of us

Then discovered (Then discovered)

The rest of the world was black and white

But we were in screaming color

And I remember thinking

Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet, in the clear yet? Good

Looking at it now

Last December

We were built to fall apart

Then fall back together

Ooh, your necklace hanging from my neck

The night we couldn’t quite forget

When we decided, we decided

To move the furniture so we could dance

Baby, like we stood a chance

Two paper airplanes flying, flying, flying

And I remember thinking

Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet?

Are we in the clear yet, in the clear yet? Good

Remember when you hit the brakes too soon?

Twenty stitches in the hospital room

When you started crying, baby, I did too

But when the sun came up, I was looking at you

Remember when we couldn’t take the heat?

I walked out, I said, “I’m setting you free”

But the monsters turned out to be just trees

When the sun came up, you were looking at me

You were looking at me, oh

You were looking at me

(Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet?)

(Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods?)

I remember

(Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet?)

(Are we in the clear yet, in the clear yet? Good)

Oh, I remember

Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet? (Yeah)

Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods?

Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet? (Say, are we?)

Are we in the clear yet, in the clear yet? Good