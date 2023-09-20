Taylor Swift, Out Of The Woods: intro, lyrics, vault answers

In September 2023, a unique partnership between Taylor Swift and Google literally smashed the Internet. After the American singer posted this announcement on Instagram, nobody could ignore it: there is a series of puzzles you are called to solve when you google “Taylor Swift,” clicking on the vault appearing at the bottom of the search page, and if you solve them all… well, as Google said, “the prize will definitely be worth the pain.” But it’s not that easy, we know. Especially when the hint points to a song Taylor Swift released in 2014, Out Of The Woods. Many puzzles are related to its lyrics, including one asking for the intro. Let’s discover all the answers.
Taylor Swift, Out Of The Woods: the lyrics & vault answers
There are at least five vault puzzles related to Out Of The Woods, the song released by Taylor Swift in 2014: some refer directly to the song lyrics, and one wants to know the intro.
The vault puzzle asking for “Out Of The Woods intro” is simple. The intro consists of the words you see at the beginning of the official video. The answer is “She Lost Him.”
Hint: Out Of The Woods intro
Solution: She Lost Him
You can find the official video for Out Of The Woods below.
The other answers belong directly to the song lyrics, and usually, the hint is just “Out Of The Woods.” So far, the following solutions have been identified.
Hint: Out Of The Woods
Solutions:
– Two Paper Airplanes Flying
– It All Seems So Simple
– Like We Stood A Chance
– You Were Looking At Me
The lyrics of Out Of The Woods explore the typical uncertain feelings you have in a relationship. The anxiety, the doubts, the questions you always ask yourself. When you get into a problem, you may feel something broke, but then a new sunrise comes, and you have the sensation that the worst is over. So you ask yourself, “Are we really out of the woods?” Taylor Swift explained it with these words:
“It kind of conjured up all these feelings of anxiety I had in a relationship where everybody was watching, everybody was commenting on it. You’re constantly just feeling like, ‘Are we out of the woods yet? What’s the next thing gonna be? What’s the next hurdle we’re gonna have to jump over?'”
Since more vault puzzles could come up, asking for answers from the lyrics of Out Of The Woods, you can find the complete lines below. In bold, the answers already identified.
To play the Taylor Swift vault puzzle, you just search for “Taylor Swift” on Google.
Looking at it now
It all seems so simple
We were lying on your couch
I remember
You took a Polaroid of us
Then discovered (Then discovered)
The rest of the world was black and white
But we were in screaming color
And I remember thinking
Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods?
Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet, in the clear yet? Good
Looking at it now
Last December
We were built to fall apart
Then fall back together
Ooh, your necklace hanging from my neck
The night we couldn’t quite forget
When we decided, we decided
To move the furniture so we could dance
Baby, like we stood a chance
Two paper airplanes flying, flying, flying
And I remember thinking
Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet?
Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods?
Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet?
Are we in the clear yet, in the clear yet? Good
Remember when you hit the brakes too soon?
Twenty stitches in the hospital room
When you started crying, baby, I did too
But when the sun came up, I was looking at you
Remember when we couldn’t take the heat?
I walked out, I said, “I’m setting you free”
But the monsters turned out to be just trees
When the sun came up, you were looking at me
You were looking at me, oh
You were looking at me
(Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet?)
(Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods?)
I remember
(Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet?)
(Are we in the clear yet, in the clear yet? Good)
Oh, I remember
Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet? (Yeah)
Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods?
Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet? (Say, are we?)
Are we in the clear yet, in the clear yet? Good