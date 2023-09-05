5 Casino Slot Games for Music Admirers

Slot machines come in a huge number of themes, with the games being inspired by everything from cars and fishing competitions to Ancient civilizations and comic book heroes. Yet, none of these casino games would be so much fun without the background music. Over the past few years, music has moved to the forefront, with many of today’s online slot games based on legendary rock & roll bands and some of your favourite musicians. So, professional experts gathered a list of the best music-themed slots available on Сanadian casino websites for online gambling.

In Jazz

With decoration straight from a 1920s Art Deco New York jazz club, this colourful online slot from Endorphina is a music-themed casino game offering the classic layout of 5×3 with 25 adjustable pay lines. Looking through the parted velvet curtains, you’ll see a good jazz club with tables and chairs and a crowd spilling out onto various balconies. The whole scene is bathed in an orange glow. A slightly upbeat sound of old-time jazz is playing in the background. The mix of the ambient noise of clinking glasses and chatter adds the feeling of smoky warmth and intimacy.

The game, which is available at Tsars Casino and BC.Game, has an RTP of 96.26% and a minimum required stake of 0.01 going all the way up to 250 coins. There are a couple of bonus games, the first being 10 Free Spins. The second is the Risk Game, with the chance to double your winnings up to 10x. Simply choose one of the four face-down cards. If you beat the dealer whilst playing, then your initial prize is doubled. Keep in mind that should the dealer beat you, then your winnings are forfeited. However, you’re free to take your win when a round ends. It’s worth noting that the RTP of this mini-game is just 84%.

Retro Tapes

Here’s a game that takes you back to the era of cassette tapes, which formed the standard audio format from the late 1970s to the early 1990s. They worked by having tunes recorded on magnetic tape. The songs were played using stereo systems and portable Sony Walkmans. Push Gaming has put this theme to good use with 80s zany-looking multi-coloured cassette tapes, along with Coins and Magnet symbols. The slot has a cluster-pays, 6-column, 9-row grid with 54 symbols forming the active gaming area. Betting ranges are 0.10 to 100 coins per spin, and you’ll find an RTP of 96.47%.

Prizes are won by clustering 5-20 cassette symbols, with all winning combos triggering the Cascade and Collapse feature, whereby fresh symbols tumble down the screen to replace the winning ones. The Top Chart Feature rewards you with 12 Free Spins. The largest prize is worth 10,000x the wager, though the odds of success are around 1 in 1,248,439. To practise playing for free, make your way over to a top online casino like Tsars Casino or BCGame. You won’t need to spend a cent yet will have the opportunity to get to grips with this retro-looking slot.

Guns N’Roses

Formed in 1985 by the volatile duo of Axl Rose and Slash, the rock band went on to record 6 studio albums and release 20 singles. They achieved massive success throughout the 1990s with songs like November Rain and Sweet Child o’ Mine. In 2016, NetEnt took many signature tunes and installed them in a classic 3×5, 20-pay line game designed to be as close to an authentic Guns and Roses rock concert experience. Playing in the best Canadian online casino, Play Ojo, you’ll see NetEnt’s cutting-edge slot technology provides excellent graphics and immersive sounds. However, trying to enjoy the game whilst having their songs on constant replay does help if you’re already a fan of the band.

The Guns n’ Roses slot game symbols include Axl Rose and Slash and a selection of multi-coloured guitar picks. Bets range from 0.20 to 200 coins, and you’ll face a higher-than-average RTP of 96.98% yet a low to medium variance. The game has tons of bonus features, including Legend Spins, Appetite for Destruction, a Solo Multiplier, and the Crowd Pleaser Bonus Game, with some being triggered by the three Wilds. As for the max win, there is no progressive jackpot or any other kind. Nevertheless, the maximum payout is 225,000 coins based on betting the highest possible stakes.

Hellvis Wild

Pragmatic Play introduced the devilish incarnation of Elvis with this thoroughly modern slot in July 2023. With some knockout graphic art and animations, Hellvis Wild offers a captivating tribute to the King of Rock and Roll. There are 3 rows and 5 reels set against a purple backdrop with a tiny demonic Elvis clutching his guitar in the lower corner. Symbols include devil guitar picks, old-fashioned microphones, spiked collars, and tridents. Having an RTP of 96.1%, a 243-way-to-win pay system, plus high volatility, expect only a small number of significant wins.

Features are rather thin on the ground, with Scatter symbols giving players 7, 11, and 15 Free Spins. There’s a progressive element to these as a multiplier increases by +1 each time a Golden Wild appears. However, it’s feasible to enter the bonus round instantly, but it’ll cost you 100x the bet. The maximum win for the Hellvis Wild slot is just 5,000 the bet, which in truth, is nothing special. So, if you have some crypto in your wallet, enjoy some spins on Hellvis Wild at the Canadian online casino Kryptosino Casino.

Lordi Reel Monsters

Lordi is a Finnish heavy metal cult band that triumphed during the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Hard Rock Hallelujah.” At first glance, this Play’n GO slot looks like a horror-themed game. But the band is famous for its horror-inspired costumes and monster masks. Set in a misty graveyard, the 7×7 grid uses a Cluster Pays system meaning that 5 or more matching symbols are needed to form a cluster and winning combination. Use this as a great opportunity to play at some of the best online casinos, like Captain Spins and Jonny Jackpot Casinos, for between 0.10 to 100 coins per spin. The slot offers an RTP of 96.2% and offers medium volatility.

The slot symbols are coloured coins, band members, and the head of a golden devil, which acts as the Wild. There’s also a total of 5 bonus features based on each member of the band. Though the Free Spins Bonus only offers a single spin, there’s a choice of 2 modifiers that can both extend the bonus game. With one featuring a multiplier increasing by 1 each time you land a cascading win. The maximum win is 4,000x the bet.

Finale

We’re all used to playing slots that feature a light melody. It’s been designed to add ambience to the gameplay. Yet there are plenty of slots where different types of music are the main star. It makes perfect business sense for online casinos to court the attention of music fans by including their favourite songs. Tapping your foot to the beat and singing along to well-known classic tunes while spinning the reels of music slots also ensures you have a great time playing.