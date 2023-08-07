5 Surprising Reasons to Visit Detroit

Detroit is a lovely city in the state of Michigan with a rich history and a promising future. Once known as the birthplace of the American automobile industry, Detroit is a popular tourist spot offering quality attractions and amenities. Every type of traveler will enjoy a diverse selection of attractions and experiences. Read on to discover five surprising reasons to visit this bustling city.

1. Cultural Attractions

Detroit offers quality cultural attractions for visitors, including the Detroit Institute of Arts. The Institute is home to an extensive collection of world-renowned art pieces. Easily explore the many art installations during your trip. You can also travel to the Detroit Street Museum at the Institute, which features an interactive look inside the history of the city’s graffiti and mural art.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is another highlight for any trip. Learn more about African American culture and history by visiting this amazing location.

2. Sports

If you are a sports enthusiast, Detroit is a hot spot for travel. Easily visit the city and enjoy professional hockey, basketball, baseball, and football games. The city is rich in sports history and offers professional sports year-round. The Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons play at Little Caesars Arena, and the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions play at Comerica Park and Ford Field.

Additionally, for those who want to take their sports excitement to the next level, Michigan’s legalization of online sports betting allows you to legally place bets on your favorite teams while soaking in Detroit’s vibrant sports culture.

3. Cuisine

Detroit’s food and drink scene is quite vibrant, offering a wealth of options for any traveler. Culinary experiences are vast, with a diverse range of locations to try. Famous restaurants in the city include Tavolo, Selden Standard, and Roast. There are also popular spots for casual dining. Always visit a BBQ place like Slows Bar-BQ or enjoy fresh pizza and other Italian favorites at spots like Buddy’s Pizza.

4. Music

Detroit is also known for its musical legacy and innovation in the music scene. Motown and techno genres have a rich history in Detroit and are highlighted via attractions across the city. You can visit the Motown Museum to explore the history of the iconic record label, view artifacts from that period, and learn how the music impacted the industry. Motown greatly affected the music industry and is still attributed to music today.

5. Nature & Outdoor activities

Even though Detroit is known for its urban roots, it is home to beautiful parks and outdoor spaces. Explore several locations when traveling to the city. Belle Isle Park is a great place to start, offering hiking and biking trails. You can also access beaches and picnic areas here. Dequindre Cut Greenway is another enjoyable option, offering a pedestrian and bike path that runs through the heart of the city. Consider any of these surprising reasons to visit Detroit when you are planning a trip to the Motor City!