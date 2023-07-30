Tyler Childers, In Your Love: the song lyrics & meaning

Tyler Childers returned in 2023 with a new single, In Your Love, released in July 2023. The song anticipates his sixth album, Rustin’ in the Rain, set for release on September 8, 2023, and triggered much curiosity in his fans. The song lyrics depict an intense love story, and the official video shows two men together in different moments of their lives. Hence, people are now curious about Tyler’s sexuality and the real meaning of his song. There is no official information coming from the artist about his sexual orientation, but what we will do in this article is interpret the song’s meaning, looking for its pure message. Let’s go.

You can watch the official video for Tyler Childers’ In Your Love below.

In Your Love: the song lyrics & meaning

In Your Love is a romantic love song about the effort some relationships require. In its lyrics, Tyler Childers describes the hard work he has to go through for that love, but he’s clear about it: it will be worth it.

The lyrics do not explicitly indicate that In Your Love is about gay love. However, the official video (directed by the LGBTQ personality Silas House) clearly shows two men in love with each other, working in the mining industry. As Tyler and Silas explained in this interview with NPR, both their families had a past of working in that business, and the inspiration for a gay love story comes mainly from Tyler Childers’ homosexual cousin, an essential presence in the artist’s childhood.

In Your Love describes a love story that requires hard work, and the lyrics make it clear from the beginning. The protagonist has to wait for a long time, and work hard “until his hands are tired and bleeding.”

I will wait for you

‘Til the sun turns into ashes

And bows down to the moon

I will wait for you

It’s a long hard war

I will work for you

‘Til my hands are tired and bleedin’

There are love stories that go on peacefully without considerable effort, and there are others where every day is a struggle. This relationship needs to be fought for, which is one of the elements that could make us think about a gay relationship to be defended and protected in society. The chorus talks about “running together,” like being chased by someone.

We were never made to run forever

We were just meant to go long enough

To find what we were chasin’ after

I believe I found it here

In your love

Tyler Childers has no intention of giving up, though. His love is strong, and he is strongly motivated to fight for it. We can safely assume that the artist believes this love is worth these efforts. But it’s not just that: the American singer thinks this battle is right according to his values and personality and is ready to dedicate his life to it. He’s committed to doing what feels like the only right thing.

I will wait for you

It’s a long hard war

Ah, but I can grin and bear it

‘Cause I know what the hell I’m fightin’ for

And I will wait for you

Independently from what kind of love it is, we can be sure that the lyrics of In Your Love are about fighting for the person you love, and this is the actual song’s meaning: I know it will be hard, I know it will feel like a war every day; but you are the one I love, and you are worth a life-long battle. One day, all our efforts will be over, and we will be able to enjoy what we always longed for.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

I will wait for you

‘Til the sun turns into ashes

And bows down to the moon

I will wait for you

It’s a long hard war

Ah, but I can grin and bear it

‘Cause I know what the hell I’m fightin’ for

And I will wait for you

We were never made to run forever

We were just meant to go long enough

To find what we were chasin’ after

I believe I found it here

In your love

I will stand my ground

I’m a bad man looking for takers

You’re the finest thing around

So I will stand my ground

‘Cause it’s cold out there

And you know some men search for ages

For the love that I have found

So I will stand my ground

We were never made to run forever

We were just meant to go long enough

To find what we were chasin’ after

I believe I found it here

In your love

Honey, I will wait for you

Honey, I will stand my ground

I will work for you

‘Til my hands are tired and bleedin’

I know what it is from us I’m needin’

I will work for you

Like a team of mules

Pullin’ Hell off from its hinges

It’s the love that I’ll keep tendin’

I will work for you

We were never made to run forever

We were just meant to go long enough

To find what we were chasin’ after

I believe I found it here

In your love

Honey, I will wait for you

Honey, I will stand my ground

I will work for you

I will stand my ground