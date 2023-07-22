Travis Scott, KPOP: the English lyrics & song meaning

It’s already clear: KPOP is definitely one of the biggest releases of summer 2023. Travis Scott returns with his fourth album, Utopia, set for release in July, and KPOP is the leading single, an extraordinary collaboration with two big names of the current music scene, the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and the Canadian musician The Weeknd. With all these elements in the game, the track became one of the most viral songs of the year, and fans wanted to know more about its lyrics (there is also a part that needs to be translated into English) and their meaning. Let’s discover everything in this article; you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Travis Scott’s KPOP below.

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd, KPOP: the song lyrics & meaning

In the cryptic lyrics of KPOP, the three singers, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd, explore their desires for a girl they met in particular conditions. The song offers a space for each artist, allowing them to express their feelings about this girl, and each contributes with a different style. The meaning of the “KPOP” mentioned in the song’s title refers to Ketamine lollipops, and the song implies the protagonist was on drugs the last time he was intimate with her.

The first verse is hosted by Travis Scott, who admits that he still thinks about her after the last time they were together. The American rapper mentions his life “behind the tint,” hidden by his car’s tinted windows:

Behind the tint, I sin, I vent

Can’t forget about that place we went

Right after you put that in my head

It’s the mood that identifies the song: the lyrics in KPOP always tend to express each rapper’s lifestyle while simultaneously describing their feelings for this girl. This becomes evident in the lyrics by Bad Bunny, where the Puerto Rican rapper shows off his typical rapping style in Spanish. You can find the English translation of his verse at the end of this article, whereas here is an example of his semantics, bragging about his luxury objects and his ability in bed.

I don’t have the Rodeo anymore

Now in the G-Wagon I spot

And I’ll stick it into you in front of the beach

[…]

If now your mom catches us, she asks me for a pic

In the lyrics where the three rappers sing together, they explore the emotional side of this relationship. It becomes clear that their story hasn’t arrived yet at a stage where they can talk about love. However, The Weeknd asks her to tell him she loves him “even if she doesn’t mean it,” proposing to use sex to get closer:

You love me, you could tell me you love me

Even if you don’t mean it

Sex’ll make you believe it

That’s what defines the real meaning of KPOP, the song by Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd: I’m attracted to you, and I can’t get out of my head the memory of the last night we spent together when I was on drugs. The feelings, the chemistry, and my lifestyle are just supportive elements I’m ready to offer to you as long as you get emotionally closer to me.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics and the English translation

Below you can find the complete lyrics of KPOP, with the lines by Bad Bunny already translated into English.

Swish, uh (Uh)

Move that s–t out here (Here)

You full off one sip (Sip)

Fallin’ off but I got grip (Grip)

All around the trap, it hit (Hit, hit, ayy)

All around the map, you trip (Skrrt)

Take it like nine out of ten (Yeah)

Think they gon’ find that again

Think I gotta bond out again

Behind the tint, I sin, I vent

Can’t forget about that place we went

Right after you put that in my head

Do you still pop ’em? Do you dance?

Do you still drop some’? Know you can

I got a lot but I’m still chancin’



(Bad Bunny, lyrics translated from Spanish)

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

I haven’t seen you in a while, eh

It’s just that now I party in Miami, eh, eh

I don’t have the Rodeo anymore

Now in the G-Wagon I spot

And I’ll stick it into you in front of the beach

Like those times on the way to Maya

You didn’t even smoke and I stoned you

Bae, don’t ask for time, don’t think about it, just climb me

You so crazy, crazy, me so crazy, crazy, crazy

If now your mom catches us, she asks me for a pic

The note explodes me, I spend the money

Let’s go to Cayo Musha, I already texted the pilot, eh-eh

I know ’bout this one time (Swish)

You felt like that winner (Winner)

That night was just so fire

I need you back sooner (Sooner)

You come back on this side

When s–t get back cooler (Cooler)

We run it back one time

I’m grabbin’ you uno (Uno)

Mix the drugs with the pain

Let the waves lead the way

You in Cannes and Saint-Tropez callin’ out my name

You know I’m wrong in my face, uh

You know I’m high off that K pop

Rubbin’ up on your body

All your clothes, you gon’ take off

South of France, we gon’ party

This ain’t some lil’ yachty

We gon’ f–k ’til we seasick (Skrrt)

You my bad lil’ mami, mami (Yeah)

You love me, you could tell me you love me

Even if you don’t mean it (Mm-mm)

Sex’ll make you believe it (Mm-mm)

I love it when she up on me (Mm-mm)

Love when she’ll call me, “Papi” (Mm-mm)

Even though she Korean (Mm-mm)

Get her wet like tsunami, ‘nami, ooh, yeah (Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah)

I know ’bout this one time (Swish)

You felt like that winner (Winner)

That night was just so fire

I need you back sooner (Sooner)

You come back on this side

When s–t get back cooler (Cooler)

We run it back one time

I’m grabbin’ you uno