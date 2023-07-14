Jungkook, Seven: the lyrics meaning & explicit version

Seven is the song released by Jungkook in July 2023, featuring the American rapper Latto. A production slightly different than the usual songs by the South-Korean singer: the lyrics are fully in English, and the content gets quite explicit, converging on the kind of hip-hop tracks usually released in the United States. Fans wanted to know more about the song’s meaning and why there is a clean and explicit version of the lyrics: let’s discover everything in this article. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Jungkook & Latto’s Seven below.

Seven: the lyrics meaning & the explicit version

Seven is a simple, direct love song where the lyrics express the pleasure of being physically together. Seven are the days of the week, and the track intends to prove that every day offers the highest intensity of their love. In a way, the song wants to say that every day is perfect with the beloved person.

There is a clean version and an explicit version because of the way this perfection is described. In the clean version, Jungkook is happy to admit that every day of the week, he’ll be “loving” his girl right. Conversely, the explicit version gets closer to the typical semantics of American hip-hop, substituting “loving” with “f–ing” her right. It’s the only difference between the two versions of the lyrics: in the official video, you hear the clean version.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week

Every hour, every minute, every second

You know night after night

I’ll be (lovin’ / f–ing) you right seven days a week

The lyrics in Seven describe a relationship where each part relies on the other. The two protagonists give life to each other; they are devoted to each other. That results in both being happy to be there, which leads them to enjoy their love day after day, seven days per week. Celebrating the beauty of their relationship, even in a more explicit way.

You wrap around me and you give me life

And that’s why night after night

I’ll be (lovin’ / f–ing) you right

Latto’s rapped part insists on this direction, explaining how she can satisfy her man, being his fantasy and guaranteeing that she will never cheat on her. It’s again a hidden reference to the way she can be perfect in bed: this part of Seven lyrics doesn’t really need to be explicit, right?

Seven days a week, seven different sheets

Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy

Open up, say, “Ah”

Come here, baby, let me swallow your pride

This is the authentic meaning behind the lyrics of Seven: you make me happy every day, and that’s why I want to make every day perfect, dedicating it to you. Every single day, I want to love you right. And that’s not really different from what the song means in its explicit version.

The complete lyrics

Weight of the world on your shoulders

I kiss your waist and ease your mind

I must be favored to know ya

I take my hands and trace your lines

It’s the way that you can ride

It’s the way that you can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Think I met you in another life

So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

You wrap around me and you give me life

And that’s why night after night

I’ll be (lovin’ / f–in’) you right

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night aftеr night

I’ll be (lovin’ / f–in’) you right

Seven days a week

You lovе when I jump right in

All of me I’m offering

Show you what devotion is

Deeper than the ocean is

Wind it back I’ll take it slow

Leave you with that afterglow

Show you what devotion is

Deeper than the ocean is

It’s the way that you can ride

It’s the way that you can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Think I met you in another life

So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

You wrap around me and you give me life

And that’s why night after night

I’ll be (lovin’ / f–in’) you right

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I’ll be (lovin’ / f–in’) you right, seven days a week

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I’ll be (lovin’ / f–in’) you right, seven days a week

Tightly take control, tightly take his soul

Take your phone and put it in the camera roll (Uh)

Leave them clothes at the door

What you waitin’ for? Better come and hit ya goals

Uh, he jump in it both feet

Goin’ to the sun-up, we ain’t gettin’ no sleep

Seven days a week, seven different sheets

Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy

Open up, say, “Ah”

Come here, baby, let me swallow your pride

What you on? I can match your vibe (Vibe)

Hit me up and I’ma Cha-cha Slide (Skrt)

You make Mondays feel like weekends

I make him never think about cheatin’

Got you skippin’ work and meetings

F–k it, let’s sleep in, yes (Seven days a week, ooh)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I’ll be (lovin’ / f–in’) you right, seven days a week (Yeah)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Seven days a week (Ooh, ooh)

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I’ll be (lovin’ / f–in’) you right, seven days a week