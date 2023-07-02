Five Nights at Freddy’s (abbreviated as FNAF) is probably the most awaited horror movie of 2023 for many reasons. Distributed by Universal Pictures, the film is based on one of the best horror video games of the last few years, and it’s a Blumhouse production, the same brand that previously released other recent horror masterpieces like Insidious, Get Out, Us, Happy Death Day, The Purge, and M3gan. In this article, we will reveal the latest information about the release date and the cast, especially after people recognized the famous Youtuber CoryxKenshin in the trailer. Let’s see what happened.

You can watch the official trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s below.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) movie cast & release date: yes, CoryxKenshin is in

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) is a horror movie produced by Blumhouse, based on the famous video game of the same name. The official release date is October 27, 2023: that’s when FNAF will be out in American theatres. At the same time, the movie will also be released on Peacock for streaming.

In FNAF cast, the protagonist is Mike Schmidt, interpreted by the American actor Josh Hutcherson (famous as Peeta in The Hunger Games movies series). Other actors already announced are Elizabeth Lail (you may remember her as Guinevere Beck in Netflix’s series You) and Matthew Lillard (the voice of Shaggy Rogers in the Scooby-Doo movies since 2009).

However, fans have been incredibly excited after they seemed to recognize one of their idols in the trailer released in June. The taxi driver you see at the end of the trailer appears to be the famous Youtuber CoryxKenshin, well-known as a horror games reviewer on Youtube and one of the most followed streamers of the last few years. Is CoryxKenshin really playing as an actor in the cast of FNAF – Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Yes, CoryxKenshin is part of the cast in FNAF. He officially confirmed it in this video he released after the trailer, which collected more than 5 million views in four days. In his video, he also jokes about this achievement, saying he’s entering his “actor era” and you can now call him “CoryXHollywood.”

CoryxKenshin’s role is probably just a short cameo, as we can understand from the trailer. But the movie production cleverly added it at the end of the trailer to trigger the buzz. And he’s not the only Youtuber who joined the cast of FNAF – Five Nights at Freddy’s: fans also recognized 8-bit Ryan, Baz, Razzbowski, Dawko, and FusionZGamer. Apparently, who’s missing is Markiplier, another famous Youtuber who’s always been a fan of the FNAF video game franchise. Earlier this year, he refused to comment on his possible involvement in the movie. Still, the reason why he’s missing could just be the fact that he was busy with the other film Markiplier is releasing this year, Iron Lung, where he plays the protagonist.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is out in October and represents one of the most awaited horror movies of the year. We will keep you updated here if more information comes up.

