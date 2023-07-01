2023 Neutrogena commercial: Jennifer Garner & Jenna Ortega

There wasn’t a chance the 2023 Neutrogena commercial would go unnoticed. The ad was released in June 2023 and features two famous actresses of the contemporary TV series world: Jennifer Garner and Jenna Ortega, both using the new regenerating cream that gives you “the right age you want it to be.” Everybody recognized them immediately, of course, even because we had all seen them recently for a couple of popular TV shows. Let’s find out.

You can watch the 2023 Neutrogena commercial with Jennifer Garner and Jenna Ortega here on iSpot.tv.

Jennifer Garner & Jenna Ortega in the 2023 Neutrogena commercial

The actresses featured in the 2023 Neutrogena Retinol commercial are Jennifer Garner and Jenna Ortega. They belong to different generations, showing that the same cream can be effective at different ages: when the ad was released, Jennifer Garner was 51, and Jenna Ortega was 20.

In 2023, Jennifer Garner and Jenna Ortega are among the most popular actresses of the moment because of the recent TV series where they starred as protagonists: Jennifer Garner was the protagonist of the 2023 series The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+, whereas Jenna Ortega became incredibly popular in 2022 as Wednesday, in the Netflix series produced by Tim Burton. Ortega went viral also on social networks for her spooky dance and the song she played on the cello in the show.

Jennifer Garner was born on April 17, 1972, in Houston, Texas. She gained recognition for her role as Sydney Bristow in the television series Alias, which aired from 2001 to 2006. Her performance in the show earned her a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. After Alias, Garner transitioned to film and appeared in a variety of genres, including romantic comedies, dramas, and action films. Some of her notable movies include 13 Going on 30, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, The Kingdom, and Love, Simon.

Jenna Ortega was born on September 27, 2002, in Coachella Valley, California. She began her acting career at a young age and rose to prominence for her roles in various television shows and movies. One of her notable roles is as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle, which aired from 2016 to 2018. She also appeared in the Netflix series You as Ellie Alves, and in the 2021 movie The Fallout.

It’s not the first time Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Garner worked together: they both starred in the 2021 movie Yes Day, as mother and daughter. Again, belonging to different generations, they perfectly fit the roles of two women driven by diverse instincts. They are also well-known in the world of advertising: Jennifer Garner has already appeared in TV ads for Capital One and has been a regular face in Neutrogena’s ads for years; Jenna Ortega starred in multiple ads, including Old Navy, Burger King, Colgate, and Adidas.

Two recognizable faces for a commercial that shows how women of different ages can benefit from the same skincare product: Jennifer Garner and Jenna Ortega can belong to diverse backgrounds, but the TV world has brought them together in the Neutrogena commercial, in a moment when they are still both in everyone’s memory. That’s how television can make the unexpected possible. And that’s why the ad was so heavily mentioned on social networks.

