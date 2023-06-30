The Witcher season 3 explained: who is Vilgefortz?

The highly anticipated first part of Season 3 of The Witcher has finally arrived on Netflix, and fans are in for a thrilling ride. With its release, viewers are treated to a series of unexpected twists and turns that leave them craving for more. However, while some answers are revealed, there are still lingering mysteries that need to be explained and intriguing characters that are worth exploring. Who is Vilgefortz, the enigmatic character whose true motives and betrayal come to light, and what happens with the resilient Princess Cirilla of Cintra?

You can watch the official trailer of The Witcher season 3 here on youtube.

The Witcher season 3, first part: plot and ending explained

In season 3 of The Witcher, tensions reach their peak as the Continent is in turmoil. All the kingdoms, races, and creatures are in search of the powerful Princess Cirilla of Cintra, eager to harness her extraordinary power for their own purposes. Meanwhile, Geralt and Yennefer are committed to protecting Ciri and uncovering the truth about the dark mage who is seeking her. The war between Nilfgaard and the Northern Realms escalates, and new alliances are forged as destinies intertwine. Love, magic, and adventure blend together in this season as Geralt confronts difficult choices that could change the course of the Continent.

The way season 3 of The Witcher has explained it, the grand gala of the Brotherhood of mages in Aretuza becomes the focal point of the storyline. The last chapter of the first part unveils two contrasting narratives of the same event, gradually unraveling the truth through the perspectives of Geralt and Yennefer. As the characters we’ve come to know and follow throughout the early episodes gather at the gala, secrets and betrayals come to light.

Amidst the elaborate festivities, it is revealed that Stregobor is not the mastermind behind Rience or the sinister deeds involving corrupted portals and the abduction of half-blooded mages like Cirilla. Instead, the true antagonist in The Witcher season 3 is Vilgefortz, the cunning lover of Tissaia. As Geralt and Yennefer navigate the complex web of deception and power struggles, their paths converge with the revelation of Vilgefortz’s true nature. The consequences of this revelation ripple through the world of The Witcher, further entangling the destinies of its characters. With the stage set for a dramatic second part, the season 3 promises a captivating exploration of dark magic, and the pursuit of truth in a world where nothing is as it seems.

Who is Vilgefortz in The Witcher?

In the books that inspired The Witcher, Vilgefortz de Roggeveen is a mage and member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. Described as a “young” mage with incredible talent, he possesses a striking appearance and handsome features. He has a powerful and commanding voice, coupled with a refined manner of speaking. He was abandoned by his parents and raised by druids in the Vaults of Lan Exeter. Despite being discovered by a mage from the Brotherhood who recognized his immense potential, Vilgefortz initially declined the invitation to join the Council. He later became a bandit and occasionally worked as a mercenary. During this time, he fell in love with a sorceress, but their relationship was characterized by her contemptuous treatment of him. Realizing that the relationship was futile, Vilgefortz chose to abandon his life of crime and joined the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. Years later, he encountered Emhyr var Emreis, who was in Cintra under the alias Duny. Together, they clandestinely planned the shipwreck that claimed the life of Pavetta and the subsequent reclaiming of the Nilfgaardian throne…

For now, we’ll stop the description of Vilgefortz here, to avoid spoilers: let’s wait for the second part of The Witcher season 3 to discover more.

