Beyond Poker: Exploring Popular Gambling Games Originally Came From Asia

Do you have any knowledge about gaming in Asia? Except for Mahjong, of course. If not, you’ve come to the right spot.

Asia has a diverse range of games available. They have a culture where you can find card games for couples, card games to play by yourself, gambling games, and variations of popular card games. According to statistics, the Asian gaming sector accounts for roughly half of all worldwide consumer expenditure. That is a large number.

Despite the fact that gambling and betting are outlawed in Japan, individuals find alternatives in the form of normal games or internet platforms.

Indeed, several of the most popular games in Asia do not have the same allure in other parts of the world. Others, on the other hand, most certainly do.

Today, we will look at popular gambling games in Asia. Let’s start.

Mahjong

We can start with the most popular option. Mahjong is a popular game that is known not only in Asia but also in other countries around the world.

Although practically all types of gambling are prohibited in Japan, playing Mahjong in licensed establishments or clubs is entirely lawful.

The game set typically has 144 tiles with various Chinese symbols and characters painted on them. When there are four participants at a table, the game usually starts with placing bets before any tiles are dealt. Each round, the players draw and throw a tile in order to construct a winning hand. The first player to earn a winning hand of 14 tiles must scream “Mahjong” to win the game.

For many, this game represents the taste of Asia.

Baccarat

Baccarat is also regarded as one of the most popular Asian gambling games. However, it is also well-known around the world. However, this game has a great reputation for being a game for elites.

It frequently competes with other Indian, Japanese, or Chinese casino games and is available at both land-based and internet casinos. Baccarat is not a difficult game to learn. It has a royal aura to it, which any self-respecting gambler may find appealing.

Baccarat gambling encompasses a number of versions of this game. It includes:

Punto Banco

Chemin de Fer

Mini Baccarat

Many of these variations are no longer as popular, but you can still find them on the Internet.

Pachinko

If you’ve ever played or seen Pinball, you’ll be familiar with Pachinko. Their styles of play are very similar. It is also one of the most popular gambling games in Japan. This list would be incomplete without her.

Pachinko machines are brightly colored, flashing, and loud, and they perfectly embody current Japanese society. Pachinko is thought to have evolved from the inventions of Pinball. The first real Pachinko Machines appeared in 1926, after extensive cultural adaption and design fusion.

The goal of this game is to match three numbers in a row to win the jackpot.

Gambling with cash is outlawed in Japan, but Pachinko parlors got around the law by giving out tokens that could subsequently be traded for money.

Pai Gow

The word ‘Pai Gow’ loosely translates to ‘make nine,’ which is the highest possible score for a hand in this game. This is a rather old game, dating from 960 to 1279 CE. It is highly famous and is regarded as one of the most iconic games in the Asian area.

The games begin with a set of 32 Chinese dominoes that are put face down on the table and shuffled to form eight stacks of four dominoes each. It’s exactly like a domino effect.

A Westernized form of Pai Gow is called ‘Pai Gow Poker,’ and it was established in 1985 by an American named Sam Torosian.

This game may also be found at online casinos.

Keno

Keno is claimed to be the world’s oldest lottery game. This is a popular game in Asia. Players are given a card with numbers ranging from 1 to 80, from which they can select and wager on a set number of numbers. Twenty numbers are selected at random, and awards are awarded based on the set of numbers you choose and the numbers that match.

Because this game was so popular throughout the war, the government utilized their tax money to build the Great Wall of China and even support military efforts. Later, Keno found its way to the United States thanks to Chinese immigrants looking to gamble outside of China. Las Vegas is currently claiming the title of “Keno Capital of the United States.”

You may now play Keno games for real money at online casinos.

Cockfighting

People have always found a way to gamble on any pleasurable activity with a potential of winning or losing, even if it involves two animals battling each other, dating back thousands of years.

Cockfighting is viewed as a sacred tradition rather than a gambling activity in Balinese Hinduism culture. As a type of sacrifice, the blood of the defeated chicken is presented to the bad spirits. Cockfighting without a religious motive, on the other hand, is considered gambling and is thus prohibited across Indonesia.

While each game has its own history and origin, we can’t deny that they are one of the events that bring people from all backgrounds and cultures together.

Сonclusion

This list is a great reason to visit different countries in Asia. Of course, you can play these games online, but there are many who would rather see them in person.

This variety of games shows that Asia has a very rich culture. And it’s not just the culture of play. It’s just a culture that creates unique games that aim to entertain different segments of the population.

The list goes on and on. But we’ve taken a look at the most popular games you can find in Asia or online casinos. So do not worry, go to Asia necessarily, you can easily play online.