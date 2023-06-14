Trends in the Art World That Are Pushing It Forward

The art world has seen many changes over the past few years, with technology playing a significant role in shaping the industry. In this article, we’ll go through some of the artistic trends that we expect to see in 2023 and beyond.

Art Goes Online

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many industries to shift their focus online, and the art market is no exception. Auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s have seen significant growth in their online sales, with Sotheby’s mid-season sale of 20th-century design bringing in $4 million, the highest-ever total for an online sale in that category.

Therefore, as people continue to spend more time at home, it seems likely that online sales in many industries will continue to grow, making the shift to digital even more critical for businesses that want to stay competitive in the years ahead.

Tangible Pieces are Ever-Green

In 2021, there was a surge in digital art and NFTs, but in 2022, the enthusiasm for digital art dwindled. Instead, there was a preference for physical, handcrafted artwork that had tangible textures and material supports. This preference for tangible art is expected to continue into the future.

For example, art pieces that incorporate text will be popular as they engage the viewer in an immersive and unique story. The general public now desires to interact with and feel a connection to the artwork.

Street Art

Street art is predicted to be the fastest-growing art form in 2023, as it is considered one of the most accessible art forms. This art movement is applied to public places such as building facades, bridges, and highway overpasses in urban areas. It is unique because it often conveys social, political, or personal messages and can effect change.

The emergence of the Internet has brought attention to this art form on a global scale as now the viewers can take photos of street art painted in their neighbourhood. World-famous street artists like Alec Monopoly and Eduardo Kobra are creating works that fill cities with colour and change the viewer’s perspective on both society and art itself.

Pastels are the It Colour Scheme

In 2023, art enthusiasts will witness a shift towards more subdued and soothing colours as pastel shades gain popularity. These hues have a calming effect on the observer and are likely to feature prominently in many artworks this year, creating an overall theme of serenity and tranquillity.

For instance, the artist Calman Shemi has created a series of works titled ‘Soft Paintings’, which explore the connection between humans and nature. Using a soft technique and a carefully chosen palette of colours, Shemi has developed three unique painting styles: soft painting, lacquer painting, and window painting.

In conclusion, the art world is continually evolving, and these trends show that it is moving towards a more accessible, immersive, and tangible experience. As we progress, it will be exciting to see how the trends mentioned above continue to shape and push the art world forward.