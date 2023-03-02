Season 2 of the TV series Sex/Life landed on Netflix in March 2023 after a 2-year-long wait. As one of the most successful Netflix original series ever done, the show has a passionate group of fans curious about how Billie’s life would follow after Season 1. The second season provides a lot of complicated developments and reaches an honest closure: let’s analyze how the ending was, and the underlying message behind it, all carefully explained.

You can watch the official trailer for Sex/Life Season 2 here on Youtube.

Sex/Life Season 2 ending explained: what’s the meaning of the series?

There was a meaningful insight shared at the end of Sex/Life Season 1, reached by the protagonist Billie after many doubts and questions: yes, you actually can have everything in your life, just not everything at the same time. There’s been a phase of Billie’s life dedicated to lust and thrill, and then there was time for stability and family, and she should be proud and grateful for what her life has been so far. It was supposed to be the perfect message that closed the first season, but the temptation for a final plot twist was too hard to resist. That’s why Season 1 ended with Billie’s decision to “have it all,” heading to Brad’s loft and asking him to have sex as a lover, while she’ll still be Cooper’s wife and a mother of two little kids.

Season 2 of Sex/Life, therefore, is fully dedicated to the consequences of her choice, and it has clearly explained the changes in everybody else’s lives. Cooper asks her for a divorce the moment he discovers she went to Brad, while we immediately discover that Brad turns down Billie’s offer because he has a new girlfriend, Gigi, who is pregnant with his son. This means that, at least for the first half of Season 2, we follow Brad and Billie dealing with the divorce and the transformations in their life, trying to alternate their instinct (it seems they both need to recover years of sacrifices their characters had to suffer) and their responsibility as parents.

Sex/Life, therefore, follows the same thoughts of the first season, trying to conciliate lust, the need for excitement, self-expression, and the long-lasting elements that fill our life the moment we decide to have kids. And for a certain number of episodes, this becomes a dichotomy every time we see things from the kids’ point of view: Billie’s kids, especially Hudson, are suffering the separation, and they often express the need for stability and presence, which in general represents the biggest obstacle to Billie’s self-expression. This may be hard for the viewers, who identified with Billie over the whole first season and now have to deal with the fact that Billie’s behavior may feel like neglect from the kids’ perspective.

Proceeding toward Sex/Life ending, all events are intertwined with Sasha’s development in her career as a writer and symbol of female independence: she impersonates another well-known conflict of modern society, the one that asks us to choose between love and job, which could also be seen as a choice between what we want to be and what society wants from us. In Sasha’s case, Sex/Life successfully explains that life cannot be just a single-direction choice: we may privilege one part of our identity, but it’s still unfair that we must sacrifice the other needs and dreams of our life entirely. Love, for Sasha, is another essential part of life, and as an adult, she now “wants all of it” too: she decides to take a strong position and transform herself into a woman that chooses to be “supported by love” in her life, still being a woman who gets what she wants.

Approaching the ending of Sex/Life Season 2, every character has a lesson to learn: Cooper discovers that he needs to face the pain of the divorce instead of drowning in alcohol, drugs, and sex; Brad finds out that, although long-time relationships still scare him, he has no doubts in front of the perspective of fatherhood. Billie also has an important insight: you probably cannot have “it all” with all parts matching perfectly, but you can accept that life will always be “a messy mess” and try to pursue your happiness in the best way for your case.

So Sasha will marry Kam, Cooper will finally find his dimension with Emily, and Billie will realize that, after all her life adventures, she’s finally aligned with Brad in what they both want in their lives. Billie will eventually end up marrying Brad, and they will also have a baby together. This becomes the final message of Sex/Life: when you feel unsatisfied with your life, remember first that a perfect life just doesn’t exist. Then decide the best compromise you can choose among all the parts of yourself. With the awareness that every time we choose ourselves, we may neglect the others we love, and all these pieces need to fit inside the existence we need as humans.

