The Little Mermaid song Part Of Your World: lyrics & meaning

Part of Your World is the famous song from the Disney classic The Little Mermaid. As one of the main elements of the soundtrack, the lyrics have an essential meaning inside the movie: Ariel sings it in the first part of the film, wishing to be closer to the world out of water. It’s a sweet moment in the movie, with the protagonist craving what she doesn’t even know; she doesn’t even have the words to describe it. And in the 2023 version of the movie, the song has also been extended and interpreted by the singer and actress Halle Bailey. Let’s explore together the track’s meaning in the plot: you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video released by Disney for the new version of Part Of Your World below.

Halle - Part of Your World (From "The Little Mermaid"/Visualizer Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

The Little Mermaid song, Part Of Your World: the lyrics & the meaning

In Part Of Your World, Ariel describes her desire to be part of the world of humans. The background is important: she’s a mermaid, and she’s always lived in the sea with an overprotective father. She wishes to discover what’s outside water but never has the chance to. The only way she has to get in contact with the world is by collecting little things she finds outside. That’s what she explains at the song’s beginning, celebrating all the little gadgets she has in her personal trove.

Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?

Wouldn’t you think my collection’s complete?

Wouldn’t you think I’m the girl, the girl who has everything?

Look at this trove, treasures untold

How many wonders can one cavern hold?

Still, as the song explains, it’s not enough. She wants more and more. This is not a collection you will ever complete; it’s just a trick you do to satisfy a more significant need: Ariel wishes to be human. Ariel wants to do what all humans can: run, jump, and enjoy the world out there. And she explains all that in her childish language, using words that don’t belong to her world. Like a little kid growing and getting closer to the adult’s dimension.

But who cares? No big deal, I want more

I wanna be where the people are

I wanna see, wanna see ’em dancin’

Walkin’ around on those—, what do you call ’em? Oh, feet

Flippin’ your fins, you don’t get too far

Legs are required for jumpin’, dancin’

Strollin’ along down a—, what’s that word again? Ah, street

Ariel refuses her identity as a mermaid: she doesn’t want to be it, she doesn’t enjoy that much being able to swim in every part of the ocean. That drives her outside, with a dangerous attitude that concerns her father. From Ariel’s point of view, that’s like a prison: she imagines humans as beings with no parents who tell them what to do, people who can just do what they want.

Bet’cha on land they understand

Bet they don’t reprimand their daughters

Bright young women sick of swimmin’

Ready to stand

Out of the sea

Wish I could be part of that world

And that becomes the real meaning of the lyrics in Part of Your World: Ariel wishes to be human, to be able to do what humans do. She really wants to be something different from her true nature, and that will drive her into the dangerous adventures she’ll experience in the movie.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of the song Part Of The World, in the version interpreted by Ariel in the 2023 version of The Little Mermaid.

Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?

Wouldn’t you think my collection’s complete?

Wouldn’t you think I’m the girl, the girl who has everything?

Look at this trove, treasures untold

How many wonders can one cavern hold?

Lookin’ around here, you think, “Sure, she’s got everything”

I’ve got gadgets and gizmos a-plenty

I’ve got whozits and whatzits galore

You want thingamabobs? I’ve got twenty

But who cares? No big deal, I want more

I wanna be where the people are

I wanna see, wanna see ’em dancin’

Walkin’ around on those—, what do you call ’em? Oh, feet

Flippin’ your fins, you don’t get too far

Legs are required for jumpin’, dancin’

Strollin’ along down a—, what’s that word again? Ah, street

Up where they walk, up where they run

Up where they stay all day in the sun

Wanderin’ free, wish I could be part of that world

What would I give if I could live out of these waters?

What would I pay to spend a day warm on the sand?

Bet’cha on land they understand

Bet they don’t reprimand their daughters

Bright young women sick of swimmin’

Ready to stand

I’m ready to know what the people know

Ask ’em my questions and get some answers

What’s a fire and why does it—

What’s the word? Burn?

When’s it my turn?

Wouldn’t I love, love to explore that shore up above?

Out of the sea

Wish I could be part of that world