After all the pain and sadness you can feel because of a breakup, there is always a light that can enlighten your life again. That’s the message Shakira wants to convey with the song she released in May 2023, Acróstico, finally a sweet composition after tracks like Te Felicito, Monotonía and the Bzrp sessions, which helped her express the anger and frustration related to her split from Gerard Piqué. Let’s understand together how Acróstico differs from her previous releases and its meaning. You will also find the complete English lyrics at the end of this article.

Listen to Shakira’s Acróstico below.

Shakira, Acróstico, the song lyrics and the meaning: what is an acrostic?

In Acróstico, Shakira celebrates a different kind of love that gives meaning to our lives, helping us feel better when we experience a challenging moment. It’s Shakira’s love for her two kids, Sasha and Milan, a warm feeling that can guide her in this new phase of her life now that she’s separated from her ex-husband Gerard Piqué.

The song’s title, Acróstico, is Spanish for acrostic, a written composition where the first letter of every line spells a meaningful word. Two times, the lyrics in Acróstico start with the letters that compose the first names of Shakira’s children, making it a song explicitly dedicated to her kids. You can see them below, in bold.

Me enseñaste que el amor no es una estafa, y que cuando es real no se acaba

Intenté que no me veas llorar, que no vieras mi fragilidad, pero

Las cosas no son siempre como las soñamos

A veces corremos, pero no llegamos

Nunca dudes que aquí voy a estar

Se nos rompió solo un plato no toda la vajilla, y aunque no sé poner la otra mejilla

Aprender a perdonar es de sabios, que solo te salga amor de esos labios

Si las cosas se dañan no se botan, se reparan, los problemas se afrontan y se encaran

Hay que reírse de la vida

A pesar de que duelan las heridas

The lyrics in Acróstico express a new awareness for Shakira. In this challenging phase, focusing on her relationship with her kids makes her feel better. Mother’s love has a different nature: you do what you can to make your kids smile and feel good, and their happiness is the best reward for your effort. You feel accomplished because what you give grows and creates beauty.

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

Your smile is my weakness

My love for you

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

It makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

Shakira also hints at some lessons she may learn from her kids: forgiving can be healthy, as it cleans you from anger and helps you move on. And even if sometimes fixing our problems seems impossible, it’s always worth our effort, especially if we believe in the value of what we have.

Although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek

Learning to forgive is wise,

Only love comes out of those lips

If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired,

Problems are faced and faced

You have to laugh at life

Even though the wounds hurt

With her new song, Shakira wants to embrace a new awareness that can bring a refreshed normality to her life. Her kids will always be there, giving meaning to her life, and the lyrics in Acróstico represent a celebration of this magical connection.

The complete English lyrics

You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end

I tried not to let you see me cry, not to let you see my fragility, but

Things are not always as we dream

Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive

Never doubt that I will be here

Talk to me and I’ll listen to you

And even if life treated me like this

I will be strong just for you

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

Your smile is my weakness

My love for you

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

It makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

Only one plate broke, not all the crockery,

And although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek

Learning to forgive is wise,

Only love comes out of those lips

If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired,

problems are faced and faced

You have to laugh at life

Even though the wounds hurt

If you have to give your whole heart

Even if they hurt you for no reason

All I want is your happiness

And be with you

Your smile is my weakness

My love for you

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

It makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

Serves as an anesthetic to pain

It makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am