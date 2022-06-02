Shakira, Te Felicito, the lyrics meaning: is it about Piqué?

There are big issues between Shakira and her husband Gerard Piqué. According to the latest news, there are rumors of an imminent separation, after Shakira discovered him together with another woman. After the news has been revealed, people is therefore asking: do the lyrics of Shakira’s Te Felicito, released less than a month ago, acquire a perhaps autobiographical meaning? Is her song addressed to the famous Barcelona football player?
Meanwhile, the song’s official video has already reached nearly 60 million views, and we can see her in great shape, more beautiful than ever with her disruptive energy. But this time it seems a different energy than usual
The meaning of Te Felicito lyrics
Scrolling through the lyrics of Te Felicito it is easy to catch Shakira’s anger and disappointment towards the man she loved. She describes him as a fake man, an actor who was doing a mere show. “Te Felicito” is precisely the ironic way in which Shakira congratulates him about his performance as an actor. “You deserve the Oscar”, she tells him at one point.
The lyrics also have some painful moments, reminiscent of when she cried for him, of the trust she had for him (“I could put my hand on the fire for you”). However, there is will for challenge and a desire to react in Shakira. “You have lost an authentic person,” she tells him plainly. “I do not need you”.
In the meaning of Te Felicito, Shakira’s anger and accusation against Piqué and her betrayal are therefore evident.
The full lyrics and the english translation
Por completarte me rompí en pedazos
Me lo advirtieron, pero no hice caso
Me di cuenta que lo tuyo es falso
Fue la gota que rebasó el vaso
In order to complete you I broke into pieces
They warned me, but I didn’t listen
I realized that you are fake
It was the straw that broke the camel’s back
No me digas que lo sientes
Eso parece sincero pero te conozco bien y sé que mientes
Don’t tell me you’re sorry
That seems sincere but I know you well and I know you lie
Te felicito, qué bien actúas
De eso no me cabe duda
Con tu papel, continúa
Te queda bien ese show
I congratulate you, how well you act
Of that I have no doubt
Please go on with your role
That show suits you
Esa filosofía barata no la compro
Lo siento, en esa moto ya no me monto
La gente de dos caras no la soporto
Yo que ponía las manos al fuego por ti
I don’t buy that cheap philosophy
I’m sorry, I don’t ride that bike anymore
I can’t stand two-faced people
I would have put my hands on the fire for you
Y me tratas como uno más
De tus-an-tojos
Tu herida no me abrió la piel, pero si los ojos
Los-ten-go rojos
De tanto llorar por ti
And you treat me like one more
Among all your craves
Your wound did not open my skin, but it did open my eyes
My eyes are red
from so much crying for you
Y ahora resulta que lo sientes
Suena sincero pero te conozco bien y sé que mientes
And now it turns out that you are sorry
It sounds sincere but I know you well and I know you lie
Te felicito, qué bien actúas
De eso no me cabe duda
Con tu papel, continua
Te queda bien ese show
I congratulate you, how well you act
Of that I have no doubt
Please go on with your role
That show suits you
Dice
Ra-Rauw
Hablándote claro, no te necesito
Perdiste alguien auténtico
Algo me decía por qué no fluíamos
Te voy a picar cuando recuerdes cómo nos comíamos
He says
Ra Rauw
Speaking to you clearly, I don’t need you
You lost someone authentic
Something told me why we didn’t match
I’m going to bite you when you’ll remember how we ate
Como antes
Tu espalda apoyándote del volante
Te mando el tranquilizante
No te bloqueé de las redes para que veas la otra en la Mercedes
Like before
Your back leaning on the steering wheel
I send you the tranquilizer
I did not block you from the networks so you can see the other girl in the Mercedes
No me cuentes más historias, no quiero saber
Cómo es que he sido tan ciega, no he podido ver
Te debería dar un Oscar, lo has hecho tan bien
Don’t tell me any more stories, I don’t want to know
How come I’ve been so blind, couldn’t see
I should give you an Oscar, you’ve done so well
Te felicito, qué bien actúas
De eso no me cabe duda
Con tu papel, continúa
Te queda bien ese show
I congratulate you, how well you act
Of that I have no doubt
Please go on with your role
That show suits you