Shakira, Te Felicito, the lyrics meaning: is it about Piqué?

There are big issues between Shakira and her husband Gerard Piqué. According to the latest news, there are rumors of an imminent separation, after Shakira discovered him together with another woman. After the news has been revealed, people is therefore asking: do the lyrics of Shakira’s Te Felicito, released less than a month ago, acquire a perhaps autobiographical meaning? Is her song addressed to the famous Barcelona football player?

Meanwhile, the song’s official video has already reached nearly 60 million views, and we can see her in great shape, more beautiful than ever with her disruptive energy. But this time it seems a different energy than usual

The meaning of Te Felicito lyrics

Scrolling through the lyrics of Te Felicito it is easy to catch Shakira’s anger and disappointment towards the man she loved. She describes him as a fake man, an actor who was doing a mere show. “Te Felicito” is precisely the ironic way in which Shakira congratulates him about his performance as an actor. “You deserve the Oscar”, she tells him at one point.

The lyrics also have some painful moments, reminiscent of when she cried for him, of the trust she had for him (“I could put my hand on the fire for you”). However, there is will for challenge and a desire to react in Shakira. “You have lost an authentic person,” she tells him plainly. “I do not need you”.

In the meaning of Te Felicito, Shakira’s anger and accusation against Piqué and her betrayal are therefore evident.

The full lyrics and the english translation

Por completarte me rompí en pedazos

Me lo advirtieron, pero no hice caso

Me di cuenta que lo tuyo es falso

Fue la gota que rebasó el vaso

In order to complete you I broke into pieces

They warned me, but I didn’t listen

I realized that you are fake

It was the straw that broke the camel’s back

No me digas que lo sientes

Eso parece sincero pero te conozco bien y sé que mientes

Don’t tell me you’re sorry

That seems sincere but I know you well and I know you lie

Te felicito, qué bien actúas

De eso no me cabe duda

Con tu papel, continúa

Te queda bien ese show

I congratulate you, how well you act

Of that I have no doubt

Please go on with your role

That show suits you

Esa filosofía barata no la compro

Lo siento, en esa moto ya no me monto

La gente de dos caras no la soporto

Yo que ponía las manos al fuego por ti

I don’t buy that cheap philosophy

I’m sorry, I don’t ride that bike anymore

I can’t stand two-faced people

I would have put my hands on the fire for you

Y me tratas como uno más

De tus-an-tojos

Tu herida no me abrió la piel, pero si los ojos

Los-ten-go rojos

De tanto llorar por ti

And you treat me like one more

Among all your craves

Your wound did not open my skin, but it did open my eyes

My eyes are red

from so much crying for you

Y ahora resulta que lo sientes

Suena sincero pero te conozco bien y sé que mientes

And now it turns out that you are sorry

It sounds sincere but I know you well and I know you lie

Te felicito, qué bien actúas

De eso no me cabe duda

Con tu papel, continua

Te queda bien ese show

I congratulate you, how well you act

Of that I have no doubt

Please go on with your role

That show suits you

Dice

Ra-Rauw

Hablándote claro, no te necesito

Perdiste alguien auténtico

Algo me decía por qué no fluíamos

Te voy a picar cuando recuerdes cómo nos comíamos

He says

Ra Rauw

Speaking to you clearly, I don’t need you

You lost someone authentic

Something told me why we didn’t match

I’m going to bite you when you’ll remember how we ate

Como antes

Tu espalda apoyándote del volante

Te mando el tranquilizante

No te bloqueé de las redes para que veas la otra en la Mercedes

Like before

Your back leaning on the steering wheel

I send you the tranquilizer

I did not block you from the networks so you can see the other girl in the Mercedes

No me cuentes más historias, no quiero saber

Cómo es que he sido tan ciega, no he podido ver

Te debería dar un Oscar, lo has hecho tan bien

Don’t tell me any more stories, I don’t want to know

How come I’ve been so blind, couldn’t see

I should give you an Oscar, you’ve done so well

Te felicito, qué bien actúas

De eso no me cabe duda

Con tu papel, continúa

Te queda bien ese show

I congratulate you, how well you act

Of that I have no doubt

Please go on with your role

That show suits you