Hoes in different area codes: Kali’s song, lyrics & meaning

Area Codes is the song released by the American rapper Kali in April 2023. A viral hit that slowly conquered the whole Internet, with fans googling its lines from everywhere in the world. The killer beat is probably the reason why her words get stuck in our heads: “I got hoes in different area codes” became popular on TikTok together with lines like “he said cash app or Zelle” and “Got a white boy on my roster / he be feeding me pasta and lobster.” Let’s discover the full lyrics (you’ll find them at the end of the article) and their meaning.

You can watch the official video for Kali’s Area Codes below.

Area Codes: the lyrics, the meaning, the viral lines

In the lyrics of Area Codes, Kali brags about the fact that she has many people who flirt with her. So many that they are evenly distributed in all the area codes of her city. They spoil her, they give her money, and they meet her whenever she texts her. In this way, they became a symbol of her popularity, a result of all the men she attracts.

One of the most viral lines is just at the song’s beginning:

Got a white boy on my roster

He be feeding me pasta and lobster

The white boy is just one of the many “hoes” Kali has. He’s a rich boy who’s glad to send her money when she texts. He feeds her with pasta and lobster, a symbol of the expensive things he gives her. And even if they cannot meet, he has no problems sending her money via Cash App or Zelle, two of the most popular apps in the US for sending and receiving money. In the end, he will just send her cash.

I told him, “Well, I’m a little busy”

He said, “Damn, I’m in your city

But anyway, it’s okay, hope you have a good day

I’ma send you ’bout eight fifty”

Then I told him, “You treat me so well”

He said, “Cash App or Zelle?

Matter of fact, scratch that, I’ma send you a stack

That’s the way Kali interacts with her men. She’s pretty and famous, and every time she needs something, she knows there is someone for her. That’s the meaning of Area Codes lyrics, as you can see in the chorus. She texts a few words, and her boys will “drop the lo,” the location where they are, so they can meet on demand. A metaphor for the power she has over others.

I got hoes

In different area codes

Everywhere I go

I call and they drop the lo’

You can enjoy automously the rest of the lyrics, now that you know the underlying meaning of Area Codes.

The complete lyrics

Got a white boy on my roster

He be feeding me pasta and lobster

He just hit me up on Tuesday like, “What you doing, bae?

Let me take you shoppin'” (Brr)

I told him, “Well, I’m a little busy” (Damn)

He said, “Damn, I’m in your city (f–k)

But anyway, it’s okay, hope you have a good day

I’ma send you ’bout eight fifty” (Ooh)

Then I told him, “You treat me so well”

He said, “Cash App or Zelle? (Ching)

Matter of fact, scratch that, I’ma send you a stack

Just cause you fine as hell”

And I told him, “Well, thank you, baby” (Thank you)

“Anything for my favorite lady” (Ooh)

Well, I gotta go, they just let me know

That I could pick up my Mercedes (Skrrt)

I got hoes (Might just be your n–a)

In different area codes (He know what’s up)

Everywhere I go (Every time I pop out)

I call and they drop the lo’ (Come drop that f–kin’ location)

‘Cause I got hoes (Might just be your b- -h)

In different area codes (She know what’s up)

Some of ’em bros (Could be your daddy)

And I’m big pimpin’ ’cause they know (They know what’s up)

Got a n–a, yeah, he from the trap (Ooh)

He low-key, yeah, he stay off the map (Uh-huh)

Anytime I need some money, he say pull up

‘Cause it gotta be cash (Cash)

Pushed up, he designered down (Down)

He like, “Bae, you ain’t ever around (Nah)

What n–a I gotta put up in the dirt

‘Cause why you ain’t ever in town?”

I’m outta the way with Pablo (Yeah)

This n–a swear that he El Chapo

He know not to play in my face

Yeah, I swear it’s hard for him to keep my calm, ho (On God)

He be tweakin’ ’cause he ain’t my vato (Nah)

In his pockets like I hit the lotto (Ching)

I’ma get to this money, it’s f–k these n–as

That’s forever the motto (f–k ’em)

I got hoes (Might just be your n–a)

In different area codes (He know what’s up)

Everywhere I go (Every time I pop out)

I call and they drop the lo’ (Come drop that f–kin’ location)

‘Cause I got hoes (Might just be your b- -h)

In different area codes (She know what’s up)

Some of ’em bros (Could be your daddy)

And I’m big pimpin’ ’cause they know (They know what’s up)