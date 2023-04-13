The 2023 Jardiance commercial: the actress & song

The original purpose of any commercial is to spread knowledge about the product to possible clients, right? That also applies to medications, as Jardiance has always done in the last few years. The difference, in 2023, is that the company decided to present a musical that could make the commercial more catchy, and people started to talk about it on social media. There is curiosity about the actress and the song in the ad: let’s discover more about them.

You can watch the 2023 Jardiance commercial here on iSpot.tv.

The 2023 Jardiance commercial: the actress and the song

The actress singing and dancing in the 2023 Jardiance “Musical” commercial is the American actress Ann Hurd. You can discover more about her through her official website and her Instagram page (where she proudly shared a snippet of the Jardiance spot).

Ann Hurd is an actor, producer, writer, & director. As her website explains, her works include Buzzfeed videos, short movies, and several television spots. She has voiced several characters for radio dramas, short stories, and video games. Currently, she’s writing her first web series, Treatment.

In the Jardiance commercial, the actress also proved her dancing and singing skills. The song featured in the ad has no title or credits; it’s a jingle created on purpose for this commercial. The lyrics try to talk about diabetes in a lighthearted way:

I have type 2 diabetes but I manage it well

It’s a little pill with a big story to tell

I take once daily Jardiance

At each day start

Hearing about this pill inside a musical-themed commercial can invite users to discover more about Jardiance. Of course, the company is careful to explain the indications and collateral effects the pill can have, so you have all relevant information to evaluate.

