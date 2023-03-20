Sky High on Netflix, the cast: meet Asia Ortega aka Sole

Spanish-speaking productions are killing it in 2023: we enjoyed Chromosome 21 and Infiesto, among others, and in March, a new series started to gather consensus: Sky High (original Spanish title: Hasta El Cielo), a TV show that continues the success of the Spanish movie of the same name, released in 2020. The events are inspired by the true story of Madrid’s “aluniceros,” a gang of robbers who habitually drive heavy vehicles against the shops’ windows to crash them and steal the products they sell. The cast comprises many Spanish actors, but the one who stands out is Sole, the female protagonist. The actress playing her role is Asia Ortega: let’s discover more about her.

You can watch the official trailer for Sky High – The Series here on Youtube.

Sky High, the Netflix series: meet Asia Ortega, aka Sole

Asia Ortega is the Spanish actress playing Sole in Sky High (Hasta El Cielo), both the 2020 movie and the TV series released on Netflix in 2023. She’s a young performer and a rising star in Spanish movie productions: in 2023, she’s 27.

Her most famous role so far is the one Asia Ortega played in the Catalan series The Hockey Girls (Les de l’hoquei), which aired for two seasons, in 2019 and 2020, on the main Catalan TV channel. You will surely recognize her from this video.

Her debut as an actress was in 2017, and since then, she has been involved in many projects in Spanish television. She also played in the movie Your Son (Tu Hijo) in 2018, in the film Hasta El Cielo that triggered the production of the Netflix original series, and also in the mystery drama The Boarding School: Las Cumbres (original title: El internado), released on Amazon Prime as an original production. In that series, she’s the protagonist, Amaia Torres: you can watch her in this clip.

Sky High is the first production that opened the international stage for her career, as the series gained relevant success also in the United States and in the other English-speaking markets where Netflix is well positioned. We will surely hear about her again soon. Meanwhile, you can follow her on Instagram and monitor her career on her Wikipedia page.

