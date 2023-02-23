Triptych ending explained: how the experiment went

Triptych is a TV series that landed on Netflix in February 2023. Starring Maite Perroni in the triple role of Aleida, Rebecca, and Tamara, the show follows the story of a set of triplets who discover in adult age the existence of their sisters and, through long investigation, they find out they were the subjects of an experiment started with their birth. The series is inspired by a true story and represents an evil follow-up to the actual events that occurred some years ago. Let’s have the plot and ending explained.

Triptych plot and ending explained: how the experiment went

Let’s explain the whole sequence of events that led to the triplets’ lives in Triptych chronologically. The origin of the plot, in Triptych, starts with the true story we explained in this article: in the 60s, a prominent psychologist created a controversial experiment aimed to monitor the connections between twins and triplets genetically identical but growing up in entirely different social classes. A set of triplets found out the truth in 1980: they were David Kellman, Bobby Shafran, and Eddy Galland, and their case is actually mentioned in Episode 6 of the series, in the newspaper handed over by Tamara to Rebecca and the others. This really happened, and it represents the trigger for the new story told in the Netflix show.

From here, the fictional part of Triptych starts. When the media revealed the truth, the psychologist shut down the project, fearing legal consequences. But his assistant, Dr. Julia Batiz, doesn’t want to give up. She moves to Mexico, where she finds a more permissive working environment, the Humanis Vita hospital. And there, she created her most ambitious experiment: she used in vitro fertilization to create three identical twins and offered her own egg, meaning that Dr. Julia Batiz is the triplets’ biological mother. And her original mission, to which she has dedicated her whole life, is to study how humans define their characters, if it depends on genetics (nature) or experiences (nurture).

Some weeks after the triplets were born, Dr. Batiz separated them and studied them in different contexts: a poor, a rich, and a middle-class family. Precisely as it happened to the triplets in the true story, Aleida, Rebecca, and Tamara were constantly monitored by observers working for Julia Batiz. They needed to live in similar conditions; only the social context had to differ. The parents that raised them were paid by the experiment, and the psychologists they dated at some point in their life were part of the monitoring plan. For Rebecca, the person on duty to monitor her was Detective Solana, who also became her lover. At some point, Aleida’s father starts discovering the truth, and Dr. Batiz has to kill him. Then, “to match the variables,” also Rebecca’s father and Tamara’s mother were killed so that all triplets could experience the same kind of grief.

When Aleida discovers the truth, she has a breakdown. She wants to expose Dr. Batiz and reveal the truth to the media. This is why the doctor diagnoses her with mental illness and has she closed in a psychiatric institute for some months. She was trying to protect the experiment. But some months later, something happens that she didn’t expect: Aleida’s husband, Humberto, who loves her and is unaware of the whole story, signs her release from the psychiatric institute. This leads to the events we see at the beginning of Triptych, explained only in the last episode: Aleida, in terrible mental condition, breaks into the hospital where Dr. Batiz works and threatens to kill her. On the building’s roof, Aleida is shot by the cops, but she’s not dead. With the help of Detective Solana, her body is stolen from the hospital, and they simulate her death and funeral, cremating another corpse. Unaware of all this, Aleida’s husband and mother truly believe Aleida is dead.

At that point, Rebecca and Tamara start investigating. Solana tries to stop Rebecca, without success. Meanwhile, Aleida’s husband conceives a tricky plan, paying Tamara to impersonate Aleida for long enough to simulate the handover of her shares to him so that the multinational company Aleida manages is in control of her husband and mother. Solana constantly follows Rebecca’s investigations, and also Dr. Batiz starts seeing her regularly. All the people who seemed to threaten Rebecca and Tamara were paid to scare them and make them stop investigating.

But they just don’t stop. Rebecca even discovers the involvement of Dr. Batiz. Still, she doesn’t suspect Solana: she asks him to protect her, and he brings Rebecca and Tamara to the mansion where Dr. Batiz started the experiment. While the doctor explains the whole truth to Rebecca and Tamara, Aleida’s husband, Humberto, contacts Solana and forces him to go together to find Rebecca. When Humberto understands that Solana is not in good faith, he forces the car off the road, and Solana dies.

Meanwhile, Dr. Batiz explains the whole story to Rebecca and Tamara in her home, revealing that Aleida is alive and ready for “the last stage of the experiment.” We only get to know that this next phase is about “turning their lives and will to a superior power,” meaning probably to accept the existence of their Creator. But Aleida, Rebecca, and Tamara are individuals with free will and fight for their life: Aleida shuts down the electricity, Rebecca and Tamara escape and find Dr. Batiz and Aleida.

Triptych ending closes the events and seals how they are explained: Aleida, Rebecca, and Tamara manage to escape the mansion, finding Humberto (who was driving Solana’s car, trying to save them). Solana is dead, and the other assistants of Dr. Batiz are arrested. Only Julia Batiz is missing: as we see in the last scene, the triplets left her in the mansion’s basement, where nobody could ever find her. She’s supposed to die, unless the writers come up with a different idea for a Season 2, of course.

