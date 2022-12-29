Lana Del Rey, Yes To Heaven: the lyrics & the meaning

Yes To Heaven is a song that has circulated on the Internet since 2016 but was never officially released by Lana Del Rey. Nevertheless, it’s quite a popular tune on social networks, especially on TikTok: many creators in 2022 used it for their videos, especially the part where the singer says, “I’ve got my eye on you,” increasing the interest in the lyrics. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the original song streaming here on Youtube, while here you can find the thousands of TikTok videos that reused the sped-up version of the song.

Yes To Heaven: the lyrics & their meaning

Yes To Heaven is a melancholic song about love. In the lyrics, Lana Del Rey exposes her weaknesses, admitting she’s in love and ready to wait for the man to choose her. She’s not singing about a love story that is actually happening, but about the possibilities ahead of her, listing all the things she will do based on his actions.

The first verse already looks like a beg or a prayer: Lana says she will be there anyway, waiting for him to dance with her, to choose peace and reconnect with her:

If you dance, I’ll dance

And if you don’t, I’ll dance anyway

Give peace a chance

Let the fear you have fall away

She commits to being the stable, always available part of this relationship: he may not be sure of what he wants, but she is, so she will stay in a faithful wait, like a barge holding its position, despite the storm.

If you go, I’ll stay

You come back, I’ll be right here

Like a barge at sea

In the storm, I stay clear

Lana Del Rey’s attention is entirely focused on him, and she has no fear of admitting it: that’s the origin of the most famous line of the song:

I’ve got my eye on you

The chorus completes the prayer: she asks him to choose her, to say yes. And then, he will discover that by choosing her, he chose heaven.

Say yes to heaven

Say yes to me

After all, this is the true meaning behind the lyrics of Yes To Heaven: I’ll stay here, waiting patiently for your choice, trying to convince you that I’m your heaven. My attention is on you, and I’m committed to this: I promise I can make you happy.

