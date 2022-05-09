Miss Dior commercial: the actress and the song lyrics

The advertisement for the Miss Dior perfume came out in 2021, but it is still one of the most recognizable and remembered commercials among the people. Because the actress is a familiar face and because the song is a great classic that more or less everyone has heard at least once. You can find the original spot here.

Who is the girl and what is the song of the commercial?

The actress in the Miss Dior commercial is Natalie Portman, one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses, who started acting at a very young age with the film León and who more recent generations remember in Black Swan.

The song, on the other hand, is a great Janis Joplin classic, Cry Baby. Janis Joplin is one of the most important rock singers in history, active from 1962 to 1970 and one of the illustrious members of the infamous club 27, that is, the musicians who died at 27. The full official song is below.

With her powerful scratchy voice, Janis Joplin addresses the person she loves and reassures him. He was recently left and has not yet recovered, so she invites him to cry and dispose of his sadness without fear, because she will always be there to welcome him. At the end of his journey, whatever he decides to do, whatever path he decides to take, she will be there. Here is part of the lyrics.