Top 6 mobile apps for artists

Do you work as an artist? Do you want to create stunning paintings and share them with the public? If so, this article is for you.

Artists are turning to new digital tools to find success in the online world. As social media and new technologies become more popular, artists are finding more ways to reach their audience. One way you can do this is by creating your own art using art applications.

In this article, we’ll give artists a list of the top 6 phone art software that they can use and create stunning drawings on the go. Saying that, it is crucial to keep your data and privacy secure while using the internet and installing software.

To achieve this goal, people need to have a good VPN for Android and iPhone. So, we’ll also discuss briefly how to browse and install apps securely using a VPN app for Android and IOS. So, if you are an artist and have the following questions in mind:

What app does artist use?

What app do most digital artists use?

Then keep reading this article!

6 Best mobile apps for artists:

Here is the list of the top 6 paid and free digital art apps list.

Google Arts & Culture:

For those who are looking to learn about art, or looking for a new form of creative inspiration, Google Arts & Culture is a great app to download. This free app is available on both Apple and Android phones and tablets and allows people to explore their favorite artists and collections, as well as contribute to the conversation by uploading artwork and reviews.

Procreate Pocket:

The Procreate Pocket app is a highly rated, highly recommended app for artists. This app has a range of features that make it a great choice for professional and amateur artists alike. It is perfect for sketching, painting, or drawing with its wide array of brushes and tools.

It also provides an option for 2D painting and illustration, so it can be used by beginners or professionals alike. Procreate Pocket is only available for iPhones, which means there is a major loss for Android users. The software is available on the Apple Store at $4.99.

ArtFlow Studio:

ArtFlow Studio is an Android app for doing perfect drawing, sketching, or painting on your mobile device. There are many features to make the process of capturing your ideas easier, including layers for adding depth and color, the ability to create artwork that scales to fit any device, and over 100 brushes that can be chosen based on your needs.

The app is free to download only on Android devices, but there is also a Pro version available for premium features.

In addition to special apps like ArtFlow Studio, artists also need an app to protect their own data and their works. In that case, install the an iPhoneб Android or iPad VPN along with the listed applications. It will ensure the safety of your work and personal information.

SketchBook is a sketching, painting, and drawing app with hundreds of pencils, brushes, and textures to choose from. The app can be used on almost all devices, including Android, Windows, Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

The Sketchbook has thousands of downloads every month. With the SketchBook App’s ability to share on social media, people can share artwork worldwide with just a click. SketchBook is free to download. However, to access the premium features, people need to upgrade to a pro plan.

Pixelmator Pro:

Pixelmator Pro is a very popular and intuitive editing software for artists and designers. It manipulates and edits images and has many features and tools that make it an instant favorite in the graphic design world.

Pixelmator Pro is more like professional software for artists. They can use it on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This software comes with a free trial, but for premium features you have to purchase the Pro version.

The application is only for IOS and can be purchased from the Apple Store for $39.99.

PaperColor is an Android mobile app that allows users to use their fingertips to create beautiful works of art. With various ways to customize the background, foreground, and sketch pen colors, PaperColor is an excellent way for artists of all skill levels to create their own unique designs.

PaperColor comes with numerous features that help speed up the process of drawing, one of which even lets you create doodles on top of your photos. People can also create handwriting signatures on the finished design. PaperColor is available on Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

In conclusion, apps are an amazingly easy way to create art on the go. They are accessible and provide the opportunity for creativity, no matter how experienced you are. It is also crucial to use a VPN and keep your privacy online while installing these and other unknown software.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...