How to plan an ugly Christmas party

The holidays may be the most joyful time of the year, but they can also be the most chaotic and stressful. One way that you can enjoy yourself and help others feel less stressed is to host an ugly Christmas party. Here’s how to plan it.

Send Out Invitations

Your party doesn’t have to be too large. Instead of choosing to book a venue or host it outside, consider only inviting your close family and friends. Make sure that you pick a date months in advance so that your guest can RSVP. Once you’ve decided on your date, send out party invitations to let your guests know the date of the party and what they should wear.

Since you’re throwing an ugly Christmas party, consider making ugly party invitations complete with obnoxious glitter and an over-the-top Christmas theme.

Finally, make sure that your invitations let everyone know that it’s an ugly Christmas party and that they can wear ugly Christmas sweaters or anything that they feel comfortable in.

Buy Decorations

You can create decorations yourself or go out and buy them for your party. If you want to save some cash, you can use any of your old Christmas decorations and put them all around the house. Remember, this is an ugly party, so your decorations don’t have to look great. Instead, you can make it fun by putting decorations in odd places. For example, instead of hanging mistletoe, you can hang a wreath.

Consider the Food

You can have an ugly Christmas dinner party or set the time for your party for after dinner so that people can snack throughout the party. No matter what foods you choose, always make sure that you have a dessert table full of a variety of sweet treats that everyone will enjoy.

Pick Your Playlist

Your ugly party needs an ugly holiday playlist. Try not to choose music that will give your guests an unpleasant experience, but you can sneak a cheesy Christmas song in there every once in a while.

Take Photos

Make sure that there’s a way for your guests to take photos. Most people will want to take selfies with their smartphones, but you can make it a one-of-a-kind experience by providing everyone with a disposable camera. At the end of the night, you can collect the cameras and have the film developed so that you can send everyone their photos after the holidays are over.

If you want an even easier way to give your guests a gift, you can rent a photo booth or set up an ugly Christmas backdrop so that guests who prefer their smartphone cameras have something to stand in front of.

Set Up Games

Many of your guests will just be happy to be out of the house, but others will want something to do other than talk. You can set up Christmas party games easily, but here are a few ideas to get your creative juices flowing:

Gift exchange games

Costume or ugly sweater contest

Dance-off

Have a Kids Area

Many of your guests will need to bring their kids to the party because finding a sitter during the holidays is difficult. Luckily, you can get the kids involved in the party by setting up a kids’ area for them to do Christmas arts and crafts or watch movies.

Be Prepared for Cleanup

After the party is over, you’ll have tons of cleanup to do. Even if your guests are respectful of your home, you can expect to pick up a few dishes that were forgotten about and clean up the games. You can make cleaning up after your party easier by adding more receptacles around your home so that guests don’t have to walk around to find a trash can. Planning an ugly Christmas party shouldn’t take the joy out of the holidays. Instead of worrying too much, try to enjoy yourself and make sure to comment on everyone’s ugly sweater.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...