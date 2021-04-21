Tech trends shaping the casino industry

Irrespective of which sector you work in, technology is an unavoidable driving force and one that is only getting bigger and better by the minute. Revolutions in 5G, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and more have led to impressive growth in this field, heightening versatility, performance and customisation across all industries. One industry embracing this tech in a big way is the casino market.

Having first launched in the 17th century, casinos offerings, games and platforms have come on leaps and bounds since the days of sit-down roulette. These exciting technological shifts have allowed the casino world to take their products and services online, embracing numerous trends in the shape of online and mobile gaming, as well as live play.

Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

In March 2020, the focus on robotics grew dramatically, which led to a great deal of funding being ploughed into this technology. From aiding the healthcare industry throughout the pandemic, to ensuring those in lockdown were kept entertained via online casinos, bots are bigger than ever.

Gaming developers and casino platforms are embracing robots, programming them to compete against numerous players, including seasoned pros. Using artificial intelligence, these bots can indulge in games, such as poker, on the same level that a human does. The result? Highly competitive gameplay and a great way for connoisseurs to up-skill.

Another way casinos are using robots? To heighten customer service. In physical venues, bots are being programmed to check guests in, book tournaments and restaurants on their behalf and control room lighting and amenities. In the virtual world, they’re able to answer customer queries instantaneously.

Mobile and Online Gaming Technology

Even pre-pandemic, online gambling was extremely popular and is one sector that continues to grow in both popularity and performance. Appealing to tech-savvy audiences, and those missing land-based venues, both online and mobile gaming, together with social media assimilation, is now the go-to form of gameplay for many players all over the world.

Mobile gaming in particular is on the rise, and new tech is constantly being developed. Some new sites are now accepting casino payments using mobile credit, to simplify the process of depositing money. More and more casino games also have a mobile-first approach.

Technology allows gaming developers and casino platforms to create a realistic experience, boasting competitive tournaments and real-time leaderboards. On top of this tech, online casinos are using attractive player incentives, such as no-deposit bonuses and free spins, to attract a wider audience.

Live Play

Due to a recent surge in virtual gaming, device manufacturers are creating consoles, mobile phones, PCs and laptops tailored towards creating an authentic, at-home gaming experience, backed by amazing graphics, high-resolution displays, realistic sound effects and more. This is being further enhanced by live gaming experiences, including live blackjack, poker and roulette. Players can now play in real-time, via video chat. This allows them to communicate with fellow players and the dealer, just as they would in a physical venue.

Customer Support and Chatbots

Chatbots are making an appearance across a variety of industries, including every sector from banking to online retailers, to travel and of course, the world of online casinos. When customers require support, they want instant responses. If the site they’re on doesn’t grant this, they’ll quite often move on to another venue. To avoid losing customers and to ensure existing customers are happy, chatbots are becoming a go-to! Certain casinos have even gone one step further, embracing highly responsive chatbots with human names, allowing for a highly personalised experience. Going forward, these bots are expected to reach out to VIP customers with special offers, game recommendations and membership statuses.

