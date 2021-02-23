UK online slots that help you kill time

Being stuck in traffic or a long line is dreadful, and it’s even worse when you scroll endlessly through your feed to keep yourself busy. Luckily, you can do numerous other things to kill time and have fun simultaneously. Whether you’re an experienced slot player or you’ve never spun the reels, these UK online slots will keep you entertained for ages. If that’s your cup of tea, keep reading to find out which online slot games will help time pass by faster.

Legacy of Egypt

If you’ve played Prime Slots UK before, you know that some of the most popular themed games revolve around ancient Egypt. This Play’n GO game is one of the most entertaining slots with a theme that will interest all history buffs. So, try out this 5-reel, 30-payline slot with some of the best bonus features in the game, like wilds, scatters, and others.

The whole game is rounded up with well-constructed symbols of pharaohs, pyramids, queens, and hieroglyphs. What’s more, you’ll be able to retrigger the bonus feature by landing two or more pyramids on bonus spins. Plus, there are additional multipliers that will come in handy if you have more time on your hands.

Holmes and the Stolen Stones

If you want to continue with a UK-themed slot, you should try to spin the reels on Yggdrasil’s Holmes and the Stolen Stones. It’s one of the most popular games from this developer as it features a total of five progressive jackpots. That means you might even earn tons of cash while waiting in a line at the DMV.

As the title suggests, the story follows Sherlock Holmes in the search of the stolen stones that are represented as jackpots in the game. So, if you find them, you’ll definitely be the luckiest person in the line. Moreover, you’ll be blown away by the graphics as the visual appeal of the game is one of its best parts.

Wild North

Another successful slot from Play’n GO, Wild North is a nature-themed slot game — something that you don’t come across often. If you’re stuck in traffic, this game might help you forget about the busy city life and lead you to reminisce about those camping weekends. The slot only offers 40 paylines, but it features some of the most rewarding bonuses out there. What’s more, almost every play will introduce the chance to experience a bonus event.

Some people think this game is one of the easiest to get into, thanks to the numerous bonus features and incredible nature scenes. For example, if you manage to land the Northern Lights symbol three times in one spin, you’ll trigger a hefty bonus feature.

1429 Uncharted

If you’re looking for a hidden gem among online slots, this is the one you should try out. 1429 Uncharted comes from Thunderkick Games, a software developer that has been making a name for itself in the recent years due to its high-quality graphics. Once you start playing this slot, you’ll see what you have been missing out on.

Not only is this slot game extremely creative, but it’s also fast paced, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy it even if you don’t have a lot of time to kill. Plus, the game’s RTP is 98.6%, one of the highest in the online slot industry, so you might earn some big bucks. There are also free spins, wilds, and other excellent features to keep you going.

Jack Hammer

If you’re a comic books fan, you’ll love this slot game from NetEnt. This 5-reel, 25-payline game will take you on an adventure with Jack Hammer to help him save the city from an evil doctor. While on your mission, you’ll be able to take advantage of some amazing bonus features and look back on the times when comic books were your best friend.

If you have more time on your hands, you’ll be able to enjoy the free spins scatters feature that can be combined with multipliers, sticky wins, and other amazing additions. This option gives out a unique twist to slot games, something that you won’t be able to find just anywhere.

