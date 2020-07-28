What to expect in your first year of business

When you start a new business it’s an exciting time; this is a new journey that you have to navigate carefully to reach whatever destination it is you have in mind – your ultimate business goals are so important, and knowing what they are will help you to steer in the right direction to get there.

Your first year in business is potentially going to be the hardest since everything will be new and you may not know exactly what you need to do, or how you need to do it. This will be a steep learning curve, and with around a quarter of smaller businesses failing in that crucial first year, it’s essential to get things as right as possible. Knowing what to expect will help you; here are some of the ideas and problems that might be coming your way.

Things Will Change

Even if you think you have everything mapped out in exactly the way you want them to be and the direction you want them to go in, you must be aware that things will change. Not only will your ideas change and adapt as you go along and see how people want to buy and what they want to buy, but so too will the technology you can use in your business. This could be anything from what you are selling to how people pay; cryptocurrency, for example, is growing in popularity, and you might need to accept this form of virtual currency as payment. Visit us for more information about how it all works.

By being completely adaptable and flexible, and by knowing that the way you do things now won’t be the way you do things forever, and change has to be part of your plan to not only survive but thrive, you can continue for longer and keep your customers happy.

You Will Worry

Although running your own business is exciting and, if you love what you do, fun, it can also be stressful and cause you to worry, and this is especially true in your first year when you are just getting settled in and when you need to push forward to let people know you are there and that they should buy from you rather than anyone else.

Worrying about your business is inevitable, but there are ways you can mitigate that worry and ensure – as far as possible – that you can continue with as little stress as possible. One way to do this is to create and stick to (unless it needs to be adapted as mentioned above) a good business plan. Doing this means you are going to be able to make better decisions because you know what you want your outcome to be. Detailed market research is also essential as you will then be able to stretch your marketing budget and reach more people in the right way.

You Will Work Too Hard

Something else to bear in mind when you start a new business is that during your first year you are going to work too hard. You will keep tweaking the business, even when you are meant to be having time off, and you will work hard to make everything perfect. This is not a bad thing; working hard is essential if you want your business to do well and be all that it can be. However, working too hard will make you more stressed, take you away from your family, and mean that you could come to dislike your business and lose interest in it.

Even in your first year when you need to boost your business, you must ensure you have the right work life balance to make it work in the future.

