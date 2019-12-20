How soccer improves health and social abilities

Soccer has become a household word for millions people, but just a few of them are really aware of all benefits soccer can bring for social and physical life.

In the 21st century it is a modern trend to keep fit and be healthy. For a reason, going in for sports is an outstanding opportunity to change your life for better. Believe it or not, soccer is a way to improve health and develop social skills. Not for boys and men only!

First of all, there is a direct connection between physical activity and cognitive abilities of person: training and learning is easier for those who lead an active lifestyle.

Secondly… continue reading this article and find out more about soccer as a lifesaver!

A Sound Mind in a Sound Body

The main advantage of playing soccer is that there are no restrictions on age or physical fitness to start training. This sport will be affordable for both a newcomer and an experienced athlete.

The main advantage of playing soccer is that there are no restrictions on age or physical fitness to start training. This sport will be affordable for both a newcomer and an experienced athlete.

Soccer has a positive effect on the following aspects:

It helps to maintain body weight within normal limits. Sports training contributes to long-term weight loss of your body and, with constant training, does not allow its “recruitment”. Soccer always increases all metabolic processes and makes it possible to increase muscle mass while burning calories. The state of cardiovascular system. Soccer allows people, regardless of age, to maintain and improve heart health. Exercises reduce the risk of heart attacks and blood-strokes. Healthy and strong bones and muscles. Of course, to achieve this effect, it is necessary to train in comfortable and specially designed sportswear and shoes. The function of respiratory system. The lungs of players are significantly different from the lungs of people who are not involved in sports. Bronchi of sportsmen works in such way to increase the vial capacity of lungs. As a result, it promotes better oxygen saturation of blood and supply of oxygen to all organs and tissues of body. The risk of cancer diseases is reduced.



Soccer vs. Dream Job

Who do you want to become in the future? This is one of the most spread questions to children. The answers can surprise. Nowadays, children are more likely to see their future careers related to internet and blogger activities. However, there are still common and somewhat traditional wishes. Chinese kids like to imagine themselves as taikonauts, while others wish to become teachers and doctors.

Of course, someone wants to connect their live with professional sport: girls often dream to become Olympic champions in ice dancing sports, while boys are more interested in playing football.

In fact, there are a lot of people who want to go in for sports like football professionally. But there are various reasons why not everyone succeeds. Health issues, lack of material resources, skills or patience — these factors often prevent children from sports career path.

In fact, there are a lot of people who want to go in for sports like football professionally. But there are various reasons why not everyone succeeds. Health issues, lack of material resources, skills or patience — these factors often prevent children from sports career path.

However, love to sports can be expressed in a different way in the twenty-first century. When it comes to children, they can be active football fans and play games like FIFA Soccer or Dream League Soccer.



A choice of your future career is a great part of socialization. In general, a professional activity is an urgent need of person, designed to satisfy their biological and cultural needs. This decision will define which social group you will belong to, what lifestyle you will prefer, and what goals you will choose.

Let us be more precise. A world of professional soccer includes a healthy diet, active training and lifestyle, etc. People involved in sports are cheerful, less prone to sudden mood changes, irritability, depression, and neurosis. A person who plays sports applies the qualities acquired in sports to life. That can be the joy of victory, bitterness of defeat and adequate attitude to it after, learning abilities, increased sense of responsibility, as well as teamwork skills and the ability to communicate with different people, regardless of their occupation.

Soccer: More than Sports

Soccer is a trendy influencer. Its meaning is hard to underestimate. It changes life of a particular person, as well as a fortune of a whole country or nation. 2019 marks the fifties anniversary of the start of one of the most ambiguous military conflicts of the 20th century — Soccer War (also known as the Hundred Hours’ War) between Honduras and El Salvador in 1969. The immediate cause of conflict outbreak was the loss of the Honduran team in the playoff match during the qualifying stage of the World Cup.

Note. Despite the "frivolous" at the first sight reason, the conflict had rather deeper causes. Among them, it is worth singling out the issues of state border demarcation. The consequences of war were ruining for both sides. During the conflict, about 2,000 passed away. Thousands of citizens migrated. Moreover, trade between countries ceases, and the border was closed, causing a huge damage to both economies.

Of course, soccer plays a role of unifier as well. People are travelling all over the world to visit soccer matches of their favorite teams. This kind of sports teaches to behave respectfully to representatives of other fun clubs (of course, there are numerous exceptions, but still).

When talking about a football team itself, a unifying aspect also takes place. Players have to cooperate with people of different nations and countries, and that is a great matter for finding mutual understanding and respect.

Wrap It Up

Soccer has become a vital part of people's life. It has thousands of impacts on our social, physical, and cultural life. One thing to be sure about is that soccer is going to be an eternal influencer and unifier for the entire globe.



