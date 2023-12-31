Peso Pluma, Rompe la Dompe: the English lyrics & meaning

Peso Pluma released a new song with Junior H y Óscar Maydon, Rompe La Dompe, and fans are trying to understand its meaning in English: let’s analyze the lyrics.

When Peso Pluma shares a new single, Latin America wakes up. The Mexican singer is still one of the most beloved artists in Spanish-speaking music, and we talked about his songs often on our pages: Ella Baila Sola and Tulum have been among the most streamed songs of 2023, and now his new song, Rompe La Dompe, promises the same success for 2024.

However, fans have been curious to understand more about the song’s meaning: Rompe la Dompe has lyrics that can be hard to understand not only for English speakers but even for many of those who know Spanish: Peso Pluma often uses a terminology belonging to Mexico, which can look cryptic out of his country. So, what’s the English meaning of the lyrics in Rompe La Dompe?

Let’s start with the song title: “Rompe La Dompe” is urban slang and can be translated in English as “break the Dom Pe,” where Dom Pe refers to Dom Pérignon, the famous vintage champagne, symbol for an expensive wine to open when we celebrate an important occasion. Therefore, Peso Pluma is inviting us to open that costly bottle because there is something we need to celebrate.

Peso Pluma x Junior H x Oscar Maydon - Rompe La Dompe Watch this video on YouTube.

What are the artists celebrating? The song talks about a woman who’s coming: her name is María, and the song compares her to an angel (“You only miss wings,” a line says). The singer is attracted by her, and he’s celebrating the encounter that will happen soon.

Break the Dom Pe

The “paca” never ends, the soubrettes were dancing

and I don’t know your name

But your aroma catches me, you only miss wings, you angel

However, the scene described by Rompe La Dompe does not belong to a wealthy world. Right after the line about Dom Pérignon, the song explains that “the paca never ends”: in Mexico, “paca” is a term that refers to old, second-hand clothes, a symbol of poverty. That makes the image of Dom Pérignon even more extraordinary. A possible interpretation of those lines could be: even though we are not rich, I’m ready to open my most expensive bottle because you are coming to me.

The song continues, showing the singer’s attraction for this girl, turning the song Rompe La Dompe into a romantic ballad for the beloved girl: the lyrics are open to your free interpretation of its meaning; you can find their English translation below.

Break the Dom Pe

The “paca” never ends, the soubrettes were dancing

and I don’t know your name

But your aroma catches me, you only miss wings, you angel

Break the Dom Pe

María is coming, bring all your friends

Mine only at night

I don’t look at her during the day, the note never ends

Don’t tempt me

You’re a snake, get out of my mind, go away

With the teeth

Lined with diamonds I swore I would always love you

180

Heading for the after, everyone singing and drinking cocos locos

Red eyes

And I caress your leg, I feel among the stars

There you go, buddy Junior.

And pure Double P, man

And his friend Oscar Maydon

And let the killer keep giving, buddy Junior

Bye!

Five cigars

Let the car fill with smoke, if there is a fight, then we will pay for it.

Hey, everything controlled

I have criminal friends, also the uniformed ones, hey

Break the Dom Pe

María is coming, bring all your friends

Mine only at night

I don’t look at her during the day, the note never ends

Don’t tempt me

If you’re a snake, get out of my mind, go away

With the teeth

Lined with diamonds I swore I would always love you

Nightclubs

The babies want smoke, they want to wake up crazy

Red eyes

And I caress your leg, I feel in the stars

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave