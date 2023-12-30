Reacher Season 2 explained: is Tony Swan bad?

Reacher Season 2 develops its plot slowly, with New Age attacking the 110th Special Investigation unit, but not only: is Tony Swan bad/dirty?

Since Reacher returned to Amazon Prime Video in December 2023, the TV world has been full of people analyzing the quality and the progression of Season 2. Jack Reacher is back, working again with his loyal partner Neagley (the two undoubtedly have a strong relationship). This time, we learn about the infamous 110th Special Investigation Unit, the team Reacher led years ago while in the Army. Someone is killing one team member after another, and Reacher is working with Neagley, Dixon, and O’Donnell, trying to catch their enemies.

However, the plot contains a mysterious side that keeps bugging Reacher (and the audience) episode after episode. We know about New Age Technologies and their plan to sell their advanced missiles to terrorists. We also know Calvin Franz was killed by New Age’s head of security, Shane Langston, because he discovered those plans. Sanchez and Orozco have died too, after being involved in the New Age situation.

The biggest doubt is about Tony Swan. He was working for New Age, and all the evidence seems to suggest he’s actively involved in New Age’s plans with the terrorists. Since the first episode of Season 2, Jack Reacher always believed Swan could not be bad or dirty: he has many memories about the experiences he shared with Swan, including that occasion when he sacrificed himself, catching a bullet destined for Reacher. Nevertheless, as the plot progresses, everything seems to point to his guilt: he signed the papers that allowed the missiles to leave New Age’s Denver facility, and he even seems the one who sent the two guys who were supposed to kill Reacher and his team at Franz’s funeral.

Therefore, the question is still valid, and it’s one of those doubts that will probably be solved only at the end of Reacher Season 2: is Tony Swan bar/dirty? The question cannot be answered yet. The plot is pointing in a clear direction so far: Jack Reacher has many old reasons to trust Swan, but his opinion has been hard to maintain so far, while the rest of the team keeps finding elements that would prove Swan’s involvement in New Age’s trade with the terrorists. The biggest plot twist was at the end of episode 5: after two hitmen try to kill Reacher and his team at Franz’s funeral, one of them is caught and reveals that “someone called Tony Swan sent them.” It’s a low blow for Reacher: he can’t wait to face Swan and demand explanations from him.

For those who can’t wait for the end of Season 2 and want to know what happens in the book the series is based on, Bad Luck and Trouble: Lee Child’s book ends in a way that leaves no doubt about the moral conduct of all the special investigators. But the way the plot shows it is surprising: Reacher Season 2 should be loyal to the book on this aspect, so we’ll see it together.

