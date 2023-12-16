Kendall Toole, the girl in pink in the Peloton commercial

It’s one of the most aired ads of 2023, the Peloton commercial has many actors, but the girl in pink caught the spotlight: meet Kendall Toole.

There are commercials that we will hardly forget. It can be because of the song, the actors, the energy. Or it can be for all three things together, as happened in 2023 with the Peloton commercial. The ad was released in November, but a few days have been enough to make everyone remember it.

We already talked about the song: it’s Tambourine, a single released by Eve in 2007. You can know everything about it in the article below.

However, if you are here, you must be curious about something else. The new Peloton commercial features many motivators doing sports behind our eyes and sharing their energy with us. Among them, the one who stands out is undoubtedly the girl in pink, and everybody wants to know who she is: she’s Kendall Toole, a personal trainer and speaker who has been Peloton’s instructor for a long time. You can follow her on Instagram, where she shares posts and motivational thoughts for the fitness community worldwide. This is the Instagram post where she proudly shared her participation in the 2023 Peloton commercial.

Kendall Toole has struggled with depression when she was younger. With determination, she managed to come out of her dark phase, and with her determination, through daily motivation, she became a passionate fitness instructor. You can find out more about her story in this article on today.com, whereas The List described here many of her passions and characteristics.

Kendall Toole is progressively becoming famous as “the girl in pink” after the 2023 Peloton commercial, but she’s not the only one who caught the attention in that ad: The black girl who appears many times in the commercial is Tunde Oyeneyin, another Peloton Instructor, and the guy you see more often is Alex Toussaint. They have both been partners with Peloton since a long time, you can find their dedicated pages on the Peloton official website where you can discover everything about them: here are Kendall Toole, Tunde Oyeneyin, and Alex Toussaint. Besides, if you want to have fun identifying all other instructors in this and the future commercials released by Peloton, here is the complete list.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave