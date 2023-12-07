Blood Coast, the cast: Jeanne Goursaud plays Alice Vidal

The cast of the French series Blood Coast is enriched by the actress Jeanne Goursaud, who plays Alice Vidal: here her other movies & TV shows.

We all enjoy a good crime drama series, and Netflix doesn’t miss a chance to satisfy our thirst. Blood Coast is the TV series that landed on the platform in December 2023: a French production (the original title is “Pax Massilia”) directed by Olivier Marchal, who was nominated for three César Awards with his 2004 movie 36 Quai des Orfèvres. The cast is also brilliant, and one actress stands out from the others: Jeanne Goursaud, who plays Alice Vidal. And your feelings are right; you have seen her recently in other movies and TV shows. Let’s discover her together.

Who’s Jeanne Goursaud, the actress playing Alice Vidal in the cast of Blood Coast

Jeanne Goursaud is the German-French actress who plays Alice Vidal in Blood Coast. She starred in some popular TV shows in the last few years: you probably remember her as Thusnelda in the Netflix series Barbarians. You can watch her interpretation again below.

Jeanne Goursaud also played in the 2023 Paramount+ series The Chemistry of Death. Moreover, we also saw her on Netflix this year in the German drama series Dear Child: she was the real Lena Beck in the complicated plot we explained in this article.

Jeanne Goursaud has been active as an actress since 2012: as of today, when Blood Coast was released on Netflix, she is just 27, but she already had a long career in movies and TV shows. You can discover all the productions she joined on her dedicated page on Wikipedia: she’s a pretty popular actress in modern German productions, and she was also in the 2018 Clint Eastwood film The 15:17 to Paris.

Her performance in the cast of Blood Coast gives solidity and intensity to a story set in the criminal world of Marseille: Jeanne Goursaud is always able to bring a unique character into her roles, and that’s why Alice Vidal steals the spotlight in the TV series. We’ll surely see her again in other movies and TV shows: her future projects have yet to be disclosed, but we’ll keep you updated.

Who else is in the cast of Blood Coast?

The cast of Netflix’s TV series Blood Coast also includes Tewfik Jallab (Paradise Beach), Nicolas Duvauchelle (Polisse), Samir Boitard (Black Spot), Moussa Maaskri (Stillwater), and Florence Thomassin (Les Rivières Pourpres).

In the series plot, we see DEA captain Lyès Benamar and his team trying to close an investigation around a drug ring in Marseille. Because of his rough approach, Benamar has the internal affairs department on him. In this complex situation, Captain Alice Vidal joins the team and becomes Benamar’s partner: together, they will try to catch the local drug lord Franck Murillo.

