Kid LAROI & Jungkook, Too Much: the lyrics & meaning

As the leading single for Kid LAROI’s debut album, Too Much created a massive buzz since its release. The song represents the collaboration between the Australian singer Kid LAROI, BTS’s star Jungkook, and British rapper Central Cee, and its lyrics wanted to convey an interesting meaning about ended relationships and missed opportunities. Let’s discover it together.

You can find the official video and the complete lyrics for Too Much at the end of this article.

Kid LAROI, Jungkook, Central Cee – Too Much: the lyrics & meaning

Too Much is a song about regrets and wishes connected to a past relationship: in the lyrics, The Kid LAROI, Jungkook, and Central Cee reflect on how that story ended, wishing things had gone differently.

Analyzing the lyrics, it seems the girl was the one deciding to leave. The song’s protagonist says he did many things for her, including buying her clothes and apologizing for his mistakes. But she ultimately decided “she needs some space.”

I’m sayin’ I’m sorry again

Oh, I could never get out of my way

Hit the store and your wardrobe’s replaced

And still all that you do is complain

You keep on throwin’ it back in my face

And now you’re tellin’ me I need some space

So the song is asking: if there was a chance to try again, would you give it another try? Or was this relationship “too much” somehow?

If we had the chance and the time to spend

Would you do it again?

Was it too much?

Sometimes, our needs are simply misaligned with our partner’s ones. Emotions may exist, and we may love each other properly, but that’s not enough. It’s a delicate balance among the phases we live in, the things we need to receive, and the presence we are ready to give. So the question in the lyrics is fair: is it possible that what we had was too much at this precise moment?

What’s sure is that the singer is missing her. And as often happens, it feels like an addiction (“I’m addicted to you now”). However, the rap part by Central Cee can reveal some additional details about the story: her girlfriends told her he was having fun with other girls, and the rapper also admits there is a girl who calls him “daddy.” But he was serious about being with her, and the toothbrush in his bathroom was proving it.

When your girlfriends told you I been f–kin’ ’round

Would you believe me if I told you that they’re lyin’ and that’s just a rumor?

Send you my personal driver, man, this ain’t just a Uber

You know it’s serious when you stay at mine and bring a toothbrush

That summarizes the meaning behind Too Much lyrics: you left, I miss you, and I ask you if you would give me a second chance. Let’s forget what brought us apart and focus on how much I want to love you now. A track about a missed opportunity and the wish to try again what’s worth an effort.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The official video and the complete lyrics

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook, Central Cee - TOO MUCH (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Uh, if we had the chance and the time to spend

Would you do it again? Would you do it again?

Was it too much? Uh, yeah (Too much)

Was it too much? Ayy, uh (Too much)

Now you’re callin’ your friends ’cause I’m gone again

When I’m back around, would you do it again?

Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)

Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)

So tell me what got in the way

And how I thought it was good that it changed

And I’m sayin’ I’m sorry again

Oh, I could never get out of my way

Hit the store and your wardrobe’s replaced

And still all that you do is complain

You keep on throwin’ it back in my face

And now you’re tellin’ me I need some space

So I’m layin’ in my bed tripped off the shrooms now

I’ll be dead before I’m without you now

Realizin’ I’m addicted to you now

Come right here, baby, relax and cool down (Let’s go)

What you sayin’? Hit me back, what’s the move now? (Ooh)

In my brain, no one else, it’s just you now (Yeah)

Let me love you the way that I do now

I never knew how

If we had the chance and the time to spend

Would you do it again? Would you do it again?

Was it too much? Uh, yeah (Too much)

Was it too much? Ayy, uh (Too much)

Now you’re callin’ your friends ’cause I’m gone again

When I’m back around, would you do it again?

Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)

Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)

Was it too much?

Am I doin’ too much?

Do you understand my slang and get my sense of humor?

When your girlfriends told you I been f–kin’ ’round

Would you believe me if I told you that they’re lyin’ and that’s just a rumor?

Send you my personal driver, man, this ain’t just a Uber

You know it’s serious when you stay at mine and bring a toothbrush

Extra panties in your bag and some makeup removers

You know I’m hardly on my own ’cause I stay with a shooter

She call me daddy, she got issues, I am not her father

Hop off the boat, into the jet, leave the yacht at the harbor

She injectin’ with Ozempic, tryna stop her hunger

Huh, I wanked before you came so I can f–k you longer

S650, chauffeur driven, just type your address in

Pack your bags and we can board the next flight, we can check in

Make sure you check that you ain’t forgot your anti-depressants

Before I fly you out again and you make me regret it (Ooh)

Uh, it’s that time, pour it up, let’s take one into the head

Top down, almost crashed ’cause I’m lookin’ at your text

Back and forth, and you mad about s–t I never said

Double text, no reply, but I’m knowin’ that you read it

What you sayin’? Hit me back, what’s the move now? (Ooh)

In my brain, no one else, it’s just you now (Yeah)

Let me love you the way that I do now

I never knew how

If we had the chance and the time to spend

Would you do it again? Would you do it again?

Was it too much? Uh, yeah (Too much, ooh)

Was it too much? Ayy, uh (Too much)

Now you’re callin’ your friends ’cause I’m gone again

When I’m back around, would you do it again? (Would you do it again?)

Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)

Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Tell me, was it too much?)

Was it too much?

Was it too much? (Ooh)

Was it too much? (Ooh)

Was it too much?