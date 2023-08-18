The Summer I Turned Pretty 3: Belly, Jeremiah & Conrad

The poetry of The Summer I Turned Pretty doesn’t cease to fascinate us. Season 2 has now come to its ending, and we are deeply involved in how Belly is shaping her future. The main subject of the whole TV series on Amazon Prime is the “Love Triangle” (not by chance the title of the last Episode in Season 2) between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. So what will happen in Season 3, and how should we interpret the different kinds of love the boys feel for her? This article will analyze the three characters and discuss what will happen in Season 3. No spoilers, though!

You can watch the Season 3 official announcement for The Summer I Turned Pretty here on Youtube.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: what will happen with Belly, Jeremiah & Conrad?

Yes, there will be Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it will be the last one, reflecting the book trilogy written by Jenny Han. Season 3 will probably come around the summer of 2024 and will be based on the third and last book of the trilogy, We’ll Always Have Summer, published in 2011. In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, we will discover who Belly will end up with: Jeremiah or Conrad?

The way the plot has evolved in the first two seasons has shown us how Jeremiah and Conrad love Belly differently. Jeremiah is the boy who seems more able to take care of Belly: his love for her is constant, intense, always present. He knows he loves her; he wants to dedicate himself to her fully. Conrad, on the other side, is a more complicated character. He loves Belly, too; his love is authentic, but when life gets troubled, he shuts the door in front of everybody and focuses on himself. This has hurt Belly in the past, which is why at the end of Season 2, Belly chooses to be with Jeremiah instead of Conrad.

Both in the series and in real life, there is a team Conrad and a team Jeremiah (it’s also a popular poll viral on the Internet). Who should Belly end up with, Jeremiah or Conrad? We can safely say there isn’t a correct answer today. Both loves are real so far. Both boys care about Belly, respect her, and want the best for her. They are both truly in love; no one can be considered a toxic guy.

Belly has been in love with Conrad for her whole childhood, before “turning pretty” when she was 16. The summer we see in the first season, both Jeremiah and Conrad start seeing Belly as a young woman, developing romantic feelings for her. What Jeremiah repeats many times over The Summer I Turned Pretty is true: there will always be something between Belly and Conrad.

Conrad fascinates Belly precisely because of his troubled character. Interacting with a personality like Conrad, certainly more complex than Jeremiah, becomes a challenge, a puzzle for Belly. Therefore, emotions are stronger: the love between Belly and Conrad results from an effort made because they really want it. On the other hand, the way Belly and Jeremiah love each other represents safety: they both know that the day they choose each other, it can really work easily. At least, this is what we know until the ending of Season 2.

Will it be the “safe” love Belly feels for Jeremiah or the emotional rollercoaster that Conrad offers? What shall we expect with Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? We won’t reveal any spoilers here, but we can anticipate for you that there will be many surprises. If Season 3 reflects the books, we will finally see what Belly will choose, until the wedding, which will happen many years later (Season 3 is already set 2 years after Season 2). The main characters’ personalities will change, so at some point, the right choice will be clearer. But it won’t be an easy one.

We suggest you patiently wait for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 and discover what will happen with Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad through the future episodes. However, if you really can’t wait and want to know right now what happens in the ending, you can discover it by the book characters’ description on the Wikipedia page dedicated to the trilogy.

