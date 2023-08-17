Let’s face it, we are all guilty of prioritizing convenience over healthy eating, opting for quick takeaways instead of homecooked meals due to time constraints and sheer lack of energy. But what if we told you that it doesn’t have to be that way? That you never have to rely on frozen meals or takeout to sooth your growling stomach again. With meal prep, you can reclaim your time while still making sure your health is a priority. Keep reading to discover our tips and tricks for successful meal prep.

#1. Set a Budget and Stick to It!

We cannot emphasize the importance of this one enough. To do this we recommend writing a shopping list, this way, you’ll be less likely to impulse buy when walking down the supermarket aisles.

We cannot emphasize the importance of this one enough. To do this we recommend writing a shopping list, this way, you'll be less likely to impulse buy when walking down the supermarket aisles.

Also, while it might not seem like it initially, go for quality over quantity. It's true bulk buying tends to be cheaper, but buying higher end products tend to allow you to eat 'cleaner', where less additives or nasty ingredients are included. Another tip to follow is, try to make one big shopping spree a month and then allocate a small weekly allowance to other groceries which might crop up. Again, this will help you manage your spending. But if it's one of those months where you might be a little hard up, try cutting down on certain ingredients you think you can do without.

#2. Vary Your Meals

No one likes to eat the same thing day in and day out, especially if it’s plain chicken and steamed broccoli. When it comes to meal prepping, it’s important to break out of the culinary monotony and keep your dishes diverse by incorporating different flavors and cuisines into your repertoire. This doesn’t have to mean doubling your work, as it can be achieved by simply switching up the protein of your go-to dishes and trying a different mix of veggies. Not only will this help you avoid getting sick of your meals, but it will also ensure that you get a broad range of essential nutrients that contribute to improved energy levels and better digestion.

#3. Set Aside Time To Prep

Once you decide on what you want to eat for the following week you need to make sure to set aside enough time to prepare. Take a look at your schedule and see if you have any dinners planned or any catered lunch at work as this will help you determine how many meals you need to prepare and what you need to buy.

#4. Don’t Shop On An Empty Stomach

Meal prepping will only work if you don’t stray from your shopping list and give into the tasty temptations awaiting you at the grocery store. Generally, whole foods such as fish, meat, eggs, and dairy are found at the perimeter of the store, so skip the snack food aisles and head straight there. We also don’t recommend browsing through the aisles, as you might make unnecessary purchases that aren’t part of your meal plan and could potentially go to waste. Don’t forget supermarkets use tactics to try to keep people spending more time and, consequently, more money. As such, it is important to have a plan of what you are going to make and the ingredients required so you stick to your list and avoid spending unnecessary cash.

#5. Keep Your Fridge Organized

Your refrigerator isn’t just a storage space for food; it’s a haven of freshness, convenience, and efficiency. As such, it is essential to ensure your fridge is organized, as it can impact your daily life, especially when it comes to meal prepping. With all the food you are going to have to prep, you are going to need a system to ensure you are eating food when it is at its best, not on the way out. With clear visibility, you’re less likely to forget about any leftovers that you need to eat or any vegetables hiding in the back. Moreover, having an organized fridge will also help to optimize space, making it a lot easier to find your desired items.