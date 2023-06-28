In the summer of 2023, Mcdonalds released a series of new ads celebrating the birthday of an old character created by the fast food chain in the 70s: Grimace, a purple creature that not everybody knows. For the occasion, a new Grimace Shake was introduced to the customers, and a commercial campaign pushed the new product. However, TikTok reacted weirdly with a dedicated viral trend: let’s discover what happened.

The McDonalds Grimace Shake commercial & the TikTok trend

The McDonalds commercial introducing the Grimace Shake was released in June 2023. You can find it below: in the ad, you see Grimace celebrating his birthday in a McDonalds, like he has always done. And you are also invited to the party: you can celebrate with Grimace by ordering the special Grimace shake, a purple drink with whipped cream that can make you fit the party properly.

Grimace was a character created by McDonalds in the 70s, and appearing recurrently in their commercials since then. Initially, he was a villain called Evil Grimace, who used to steal people’s shakes. However, the character gradually evolved into a cheerful, joyful creature who loves to share his time at MdDonalds with the others. In June 2023, Grimace has his 52nd birthday.

The Grimace Shake is a purple drink that tastes like berry-flavored cereal milk. Therefore, it’s a sweet, tasty drink that children love. However, the purple color must have inspired TikTok creators in some odd way: the social network gave birth to a strange viral trend a few days after the commercial was released. In this trend, we see many young people drinking the Grimace Shake and having some (fake) sick reactions like we all are inside a horror movie. You can have a look at some of the TikTok videos of this trend here. But be advised: some content is pretty disturbing.

McDonalds didn't release an official comment about this trend, probably assessing that silence is better than everything else. Users are puzzled, though: why did the creators have to feed such a weird trend? We don't have an honest answer, of course. Still, ultimately, it's all about money: getting viral on TikTok can get you some revenue, and every opportunity deserves a chance nowadays.

